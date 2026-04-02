‘From referee to coach – Labour needs a new theory of what it’s for’

I knocked on doors in Gosport in November 2024. The winter fuel payment decision was fresh and the questions were sharp. I am standing again this May. The anger has cooled into something harder to shift: a flat apathy, a sense that the system does not produce change for people like them regardless of who is in charge. Anger implies people still believe their voice matters. Apathy implies they have stopped.

I keep coming back because I believe good Labour governments can deliver real transformation. But that belief requires honesty about a tension that runs deeper than this government, one that successive administrations have never fully resolved.

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For the better part of forty years, British governments have operated within a broadly shared framework: trust market conditions to generate growth, use the proceeds to fund public services, and intervene at the margins when something breaks down. Even the Blair and Brown years, which brought real investment in the NHS, Sure Start and tax credits, largely accepted the primacy of market mechanisms. The investments they made were real and they mattered. But they were made within a philosophy of stepping back rather than from a coherent theory of what the state should actively build. That framework is so embedded that departing from it feels bold even when the evidence is overwhelming.

That evidence includes something Treasury accounting tends to obscure: we are already spending the money. Housing benefit costs billions annually because we stopped building homes. NHS admissions rise because unstable housing degrades health. Productivity is lost because skills infrastructure has been allowed to atrophy. The cost of not investing is real. It simply falls in different budget lines, in different years, on different people, making it invisible to the framework that decides what gets built. This is not an argument for spending money we do not have. It is an argument for counting the money we are already spending on the consequences of not building, and asking whether we might spend it better upstream.

Start with the goal, because that is where the conversation needs to begin. What is all of this for? Not the missions themselves, those are tactics, but the human outcome that sits above them: the conditions in which people can form families, put down roots, develop their capabilities, and contribute to the places where they live. Individual agency, exercised in stable, secure lives. That is the goal. Without naming it explicitly, five missions can feel like five separate arguments rather than one coherent offer.

Labour’s instincts point in the right direction. The government has committed £39 billion over ten years for social and affordable housing, double previous levels, and that is a coaching decision: the state choosing to build because the market has not. But it sits uneasily within a framework that still defaults to refereeing. A referee enforces the rules and steps back. A coach invests in people before the game starts, building the foundations that make good outcomes possible rather than hoping the market provides them.

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Take housebuilding as the clearest illustration. Planning reform is a referee intervention, changing the rules so private developers can build more easily. The social housing commitment is a coaching decision of a different order. The coaching theory says that is how you govern across the board: investing in the foundations before the market gets there, in skills infrastructure, in transport, in the realistic conditions for family formation on an ordinary income. Not picking winners. Building the ground on which people can make their own choices about how to live.

The apathy I encounter on doorsteps is not irrational. The answer is not a better message. It is a government visibly building the conditions for lives to go well rather than managing the consequences of not doing so, and doing so within an honest account of what inaction already costs.

Labour has the missions. What it needs is the theory that makes them cohere and the boldness to break from a framework that has constrained every government for forty years. The coaching theory provides that: the state building the conditions in which the real prize, stable and secure lives, becomes possible for more people. The missions are the tactics. The coaching theory is the strategy. Nearly two years in, the question is whether Labour is ready to inhabit it fully.

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