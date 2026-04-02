Home

Gary Smith re-elected as GMB general secretary unopposed

GMB general secretary Gary Smith has been re-elected unopposed for a second term to lead the union.

Smith, who was first elected in 2021, first joined the GMB at the age of 16 after completing an apprenticeship as a gas fitter.

After working full-time for the union, he became the GMB’s Scotland Secretary in 2015 and supported Keir Starmer’s leadership bid in 2020.

Several Labour MPs congratulated Smith on his re-election, with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes describing him as a “tribune for British workers and our manufacturing industries”.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events. 

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.

    • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
    • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
    • BECOME A FRIEND: If you enjoyed this, why not consider becoming a Friend of LabourList? Help sustain our journalism, and of course Friends do get benefits… 
    • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
    • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
Tags: Parliament / Labour Party / MPs / GMB / Labour / Government / Politics / Downing Street / House of Commons / Labour Government / PM / UK politics / UK Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

Become a Friend

Support independent Labour journalism – for just £4.99 a month!

If you value what we do, become a Friend of LabourList today.