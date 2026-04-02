Gary Smith re-elected as GMB general secretary unopposed

GMB general secretary Gary Smith has been re-elected unopposed for a second term to lead the union.
Smith, who was first elected in 2021, first joined the GMB at the age of 16 after completing an apprenticeship as a gas fitter.
After working full-time for the union, he became the GMB’s Scotland Secretary in 2015 and supported Keir Starmer’s leadership bid in 2020.
Several Labour MPs congratulated Smith on his re-election, with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes describing him as a “tribune for British workers and our manufacturing industries”.
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