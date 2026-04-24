Watch Labour’s uncensored attack ad exposing extreme views of Reform politicians

Labour has published an uncensored version of its party election broadcast, highlighting offensive comments made by Reform UK politicians.

The video, uploaded onto YouTube, features a woman at a bar reading out misogynistic and racist remarks, alongside conspiracy theories around the pandemic.

It comes amid forecasts that Reform UK could win a raft of council seats and control of local authorities across England in elections next month.

The advert was deemed too offensive for broadcast, with a toned down version expected to air this evening.



Comments featured in the ad include “some women should never have left the kitchen”, “I’m a racist and I’m proud of it”, “London has become a third world sh*t hole”, and MP Sarah Pochin’s remarks about feeling “mad” when she sees adverts “full of black people [and] full of Asian people”,

Claims made by Aseem Malholtra, an adviser to US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who spoke at Reform UK’s conference last year, are also included in the ad – after claiming that vaccines for Covid were a “significant factor in the cancers of members of the Royal Family”.

At the end of the broadcast, the woman said: “I don’t believe any of what I’ve just said, but you should know that there are people who do. Every word you’ve just heard was spoken by Reform UK politicians, senior figures, advisers, candidates, councillors, MPs.

“There’s only one way to stop Reform. Vote Labour on Thursday 7 May.”

A Labour source told The Telegraph: “It’s only right that the many appalling things Reform politicians have said are exposed to the public. This is a battle over our values and the sort of country we want Britain to be. It’s time the public knew who Farage is happy to stand under Reform’s badge and some of the toxic views he himself holds.”

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