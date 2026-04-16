Mandelson denied UKSV clearing before decision overruled by Foreign Office

Peter Mandelson was initially refused security clearance for his appointment as the UK’s ambassador to Washington, before the Foreign Office stepped in and overruled the decision it is reported.

An investigation by the Guardian has revealed that multiple sources suggest Mandelson was denied UK Security vetting in late January 2025. By this point Keir Starmer had already announced his appointment as the US ambassador. It is understood the Foreign Office then decided to overrule the security vetting recommendation.

The Guardian reports that concerns had already been raised internally about Mandelson’s past associations and the reputational risks attached to his appointment, but those warnings were ultimately set aside.

READ MORE: Keir Starmer: ‘I regret appointing Peter Mandelson’ but admits Epstein questions had been raised during vetting

The disclosure has triggered fresh questions about whether ministers, including the Prime Minister, knew that security officials had advised against the appointment. Many are also questioning if former Chief of Staff to the PM, Morgan McSweeney had any knowledge of this decision. The Guardian states that friends of McSweeney say he had no knowledge of the developed vetting process or outcome.

Opposition politicians are now demanding to know who authorised the override and whether parliament was misled when the government later said the proper vetting process had been followed.

On 5th February in Hastings, the Prime Minister responded to a question from a journalist about Mandelson’s appointment. The PM is quoted as responding “security vetting, carried out independently by the security services, which is an intensive exercise that gave him [Mandelson] clearance for the role. You have to go through that before you take up the post.” Before adding: “Clearly both the due diligence and the security vetting need to be looked at again.”

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Developed vetting is a standard process for civil servants. It is reported that most civil servants pass it, some may have mitigating recommendations but it is rare for an individual to have it refused. The FCDO are reported to have overruled this recommendation 48 hours after receiving it.

The Guardian states it has requested a comment from The Foreign Office, Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, and Peter Mandelson.

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