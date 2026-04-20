On Edinburgh’s coast, Labour senses an opening against the SNP

On the outskirts of Scotland’s capital is the coastal retreat of Portobello, a coastal suburb just half an hour by bus from Holyrood. This community backed Labour’s Chris Murray by a clear margin at the general election – and now Scottish Fabians director Katherine Sangster is hoping to emulate that success in the Scottish Parliament election.

We caught up with Sangster, who is standing as Scottish Labour candidate for Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent, in a café in Portobello to ask her about the mood in this part of the country and whether resentment towards the SNP would necessarily translate into votes for Scottish Labour.

‘My critique of the SNP is that good intent does not make good policy’

Although the SNP are, according to some opinion polls, on track to secure a majority in Holyrood, Sangster suggested that that is not reflected among the voters she has been speaking to.

“There’s probably a bit of a disconnect between the polls and what’s happening on the doorsteps.” Sangster said. “There’s no love for the SNP on the doorstep.”

The state of the health service in Scotland comes up repeatedly on the doorstep, with voters pointing to long waiting lists and an investigation after mould was found on a children’s cancer ward in Edinburgh.

Sangster said: “My critique of the SNP is that good intent does not make good policy.

“They’re very interested in PR and what looks good and sounds good on a leaflet, but not interested in actually how you make the country work and how you govern.”

She also accused the SNP of having an obsession with independence, to the cost of improving services and not maximising the benefits offered from the devolution settlement.

“They’re running this election on independence. Even if you did believe that independence is the route to a wealthier, more socially equitable country, it’s not going to happen the day after.”

She drew comparisons with Brexit, arguing that leaving the EU failed to address many underlying grievances – and questioned the logic of pursuing independence in a volatile geopolitical climate.

‘Our job is to shift the campaign back onto the SNP’s record’

A recent YouGov poll suggested that, while Scottish voters are dissatisfied with their government in Holyrood, they are more opposed to the Labour government in Westminster. With that in mind, how can Scottish Labour work to win over voters in such an environment?

“I think that there is a frustration with the UK government, because people want change – and it’s not happening fast enough.

“We are doing everything we can, with the minimum wage, energy bills coming down, sick pay from day one. There’s loads of good stuff that the Labour government is doing, but it’s maybe not being communicated to people as well as it should be, and people aren’t seeing the difference in their pockets.

“It’s starting to shift, but people are still looking backwards to a general election and not looking forward to the Scottish Parliament election.

“The SNP are trying to run their campaign on 21 months of a UK Labour government, so our job is to shift it back onto their record.”

‘It’s not Keir who’s standing here, it’s me’

On Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s decision to call for the Prime Minister’s resignation, Sangster said it was an “incredibly difficult thing” for him to do, but that it seems to have had an effect on the doorstep.

However, she explained that animosity towards Keir Starmer is easier to navigate as a candidate for Holyrood, given that Scots will not be voting to shape the government in Westminster.

“I can say it’s not Keir who’s standing here, it’s me. It’s me on the leaflet, who lives in this constituency. It’s me that’s going to be working hard as your MSP. Your vote is not going to get rid of Keir. Anas has helped us have that conversation.”

Alongside a distance from Westminster, Sangster pointed to Scottish Labour’s positive campaign, which she says has offered hope and a promise to deliver on the opportunity Scotland offers that has been squandered by the SNP over almost two decades.

Sangster, in particular, said that Scottish Labour’s policy offer on tackling antisocial behaviour and potholes are something she is pleased to see in the party’s pitch to voters.

“I’ve sent out hundreds of letters, because I’ve been speaking to people for over a year, so to be able to write to every person that I spoke to about antisocial behaviour or potholes and say this is what we’re doing is great.”

She also highlighted Scottish Labour’s plans to cut waiting lists, build new homes and empower local government as areas that will make a big difference – and expressed hope that she will be able to have a part in delivering some of those policies in Holyrood.

‘Edinburgh is a place that people can come and be welcomed and accepted’

As our time with Sangster came to a close, we asked what is it that she loves the most about Edinburgh?

“I came here after graduation and I never left and brought up four kids here. It’s a place that people can come to and not be born and bred, actually make it their home and be welcomed and accepted.

“You could get your first flat in Edinburgh as a graduate, then move to Portobello because you need a bigger house and your kids can play on the beach, and then I’ve gone to Musselburgh because I needed an even bigger house.

“It’s just a journey that people can make and you’re still within Edinburgh.”

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