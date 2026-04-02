Starmer attempts to reassure Britons amid fears of inflation spike, but did he go far enough?

With the prospect of yet another inflationary shock looming and airlines warning of potential fuel supply disruption due to the Iran conflict, the Prime Minister attempted to soothe the worries of a concerned nation yesterday.

He expressed an understanding of the public’s fears on the cost of living, while underlining what the government is already doing to help ease the pressure on households; the lowering of the energy price cap, a freeze in prescription charges and rail fares, and the rise in the minimum wage.

Starmer also reflected on shocks of the past, both in the 1970s and 2008 – and stressed to the nation that “there is a plan”. “It’s not easy, and I won’t pretend that it is – but we are on a path to becoming a more secure country, more resilient to shocks like this.”

The Prime Minister’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ address is an important one, to prevent panic buying and to underline what the government has already taken to address the challenge posed by the incoming inflationary wave.

READ MORE: Labour launch major attack ad campaign exposing Reform’s record

However, for some it no doubt would have fallen flat, with no new measures announced. Compare that with the national address made by another centre-left leader, Anthony Albanese, who outlined what his government is doing to “shield” Australia from the shock; action to prepare for potential long-term fuel supply disruption, immediate cuts to fuel excise, and temporary relief for small businesses. He also encouraged people to “do their bit”, by filling up with what you need and taking public transport if possible. As the globe faces a shock not seen since the pandemic, Albo’s message seemed more upfront about the scale of the challenge ahead.

However, one thing Starmer was frank about was the damage Brexit has caused to the British economy – as he outlined plans to pursue closer relations with the EU in the uncertain geopolitical environment. The Prime Minister announced the intention for a “new partnership” with Europe and appeared to leave the door open to a British return to the single market.

Such a move would no doubt present a welcome boost for the UK economy, easing trading relations on either side of the Channel, but it would also present a huge challenge for the government as well – particularly on freedom of movement.

As Trump once again flirts with a withdrawal from NATO, threatening to upend Western defence architecture, Starmer has the right approach in bringing Britain closer to our more reliable European partners to protect UK interests. But the question will be how far is the government willing to go for that security.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.