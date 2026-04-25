They’re running..! The Labour MPs taking part in the 2026 London Marathon

We are used to hearing about Labour politicians pounding the pavement, but this weekend some of them will be hitting the road – or more exactly, the streets of London.

Six Labour MPs will run tomorrow’s London Marathon. LabourList would like to wish them all the very best of luck. And if any of our loyal readers are watching in person and spot them firstly give them a big cheer and secondly – share your pics with us!

Here are the details of who they are and who they are fundraising for.

Calvin Bailey MP – Leyton and Wanstead

Running for: The Samaritans

Calvin says: Inspired by the incredible work of the Waltham Forest branch on Lea Bridge Road, I’m running this year’s London Marathon to support Samaritans. This branch is hosted by Waltham Forest Council, so it is truly a service at the heart of our community.

Many people find it hard to speak openly or ask for help, but talking can be life‑saving. I’ve seen that in my own life and within my family, and I know how powerful it is simply to have someone there to listen.

Chris Curtis MP – Milton Keynes North

Running for: Willen Hospice

Chris says: Willen Hospice holds a special place in my heart. They have been there for my family during some of our most difficult times, offering comfort, dignity, and support when we needed it most. I know their incredible care has touched the lives of countless families across our city.

This Hospice isn’t just a service, it’s a community of local people helping local people. They create a calm, compassionate sanctuary, giving patients and their loved ones the chance to cherish every precious moment together.

One of the many vital services they provide is the Willen at Home (WAH) team. This dedicated group of Clinical Nurse Specialists, Registered Nurses, Doctors, and Health Care Assistants has the expertise, compassion, and experience to care for those with life-limiting illnesses. The WAH team makes it possible for patients to stay in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by the people they love, while still receiving the specialized care they need.

By supporting Willen Hospice, you’re not just helping to provide care, you’re helping to create lasting moments of love, peace, and connection for families in their greatest time of need.

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Josh Fenton Glynn MP – Calder Valley

Running for: Salivary Gland Cancer UK

Josh Says: I am running the London marathon for my brother. Losing my brother is one of the most painful moments in my life and I want to do more to make sure other families don’t have to face that pain and don’t have to face it alone.

On 20 January 2025 I lost my brother, Alex English, from High Grade Acinic Cell Carcinoma, a form of salivary gland cancer. Since then I have been active in trying to raise awareness and funding for the less survivable rarer forms of cancer. Because of the rare nature of Alex’s condition we didn’t have much warning about the journey he was going through, and there was no cure.

While rare cancers make up less than half of cancer cases, 55% of those who die from cancer die from a rare cancer and for that reason we need a focus on finding cures and better understanding of rare cancers. And that is why I’m running the London Marathon for Salivary Gland Cancer UK and for Cancer 52, a charity that is a voice for rarer cancers and supports research into their cures.

I am running this marathon to give families more time with their loved ones and in memory of my brother, one of the best people I’ve ever met.

Josh MacAlister – Whitehaven and Workington

Running for: Hospice at Home West Cumbria

Josh says: I’m running the London Marathon to support Hospice at Home West Cumbria, an incredible local charity that provides vital care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families across our community.

I’m teaming up with local fundraising legend Gary McKee, aka Marathon Man, who is taking on the extraordinary challenge of running 100 marathons in 100 days in the lead-up to London. I’m supporting Gary’s attempt to raise £100,000 for Hospice at Home.

The funding will help the charity care for even more families across West Cumbria.

Charlotte Nichols – Warrington North

Running for: Warrington Wolves Community Foundation

Charlotte says: Every penny raised goes towards supporting initiatives in our community to make Warrington a happier, healthier, more connected town – including inclusive sport sessions for children and adults with learning and physical disabilities, men’s mental health programmes, and activities for older residents to keep active and reduce isolation!

Chris Vince MP – Harlow

Running for: St Clare Hospice

Chris says: This is my first time running a marathon, but I am very excited about running it, particularly as I am doing it to support such an important local cause as St Clare.

I know how much of a difference they make day in day out to the people of Harlow and the villages. I don’t have any specific time in mind, in training I have been very slow, but I am just determined to run the whole way around.



All quotes are taken from the fundraising pages linked or social media posts that also link to those pages.

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