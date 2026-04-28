‘From priority to partnership: how the UK can turn its Africa ambition into action’

In January, an IPPR piece on LabourList made a compelling case: Africa must be at the heart of the UK’s foreign policy in 2026. It was the right argument and a timely one. But the real question now is not whether Africa is a priority. It is what the UK is prepared to do differently to make that priority meaningful.

This is where British International Investment’s (BII) – the UK’s Development Finance Institution’s newly launched strategy – matters. This is underscored by Baroness Jenny Chapman, signalling clear political backing for a more investment-led approach to development at its launch.

For too long, UK engagement with Africa has oscillated between strong rhetoric and fragmented delivery. Development finance has often focused on individual transactions, measured in outputs rather than outcomes. What BII’s strategy signals is a more fundamental shift: from financing deals to shaping markets.

READ MORE: ‘Africa must be the UK’s top foreign policy priority in 2026’

At its core is a clear recognition that public capital alone will never be sufficient to meet Africa’s development and infrastructure needs. The real prize lies in mobilising private capital at scale, particularly into frontier markets and Least Developed Countries, where the financing gap is widest, but the growth potential is undeniable.

This is not just a technical adjustment. It represents a different philosophy. Instead of acting primarily as an investor, BII is positioning itself as a catalyst, using its balance sheet to crowd in institutional capital, de-risk opportunities, and build investor confidence in markets that have too often been overlooked.

Just as importantly, the strategy places greater emphasis on market-level impact. That means investing in the building blocks of functioning economies: local financial systems, SME financing ecosystems, digital infrastructure, and climate-aligned industries. These are the foundations that enable sustained private investment not just one-off deals.

This approach aligns closely with Labour’s broader Global Partnerships agenda. In a world of constrained public finances, development cannot rely on aid alone. It must be anchored in investment, trade, and partnerships that deliver mutual economic benefit. Africa is not simply a development priority; it is a strategic economic partner in a rapidly changing global economy.

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But ambition alone will not deliver results.

Mobilising private capital into frontier markets is difficult. It requires a genuine willingness to share risk, deploy more innovative financial instruments, and take a longer-term view on returns. It also requires consistency, something the UK has not always demonstrated in its Africa engagement.

If BII’s strategy is to succeed, it must be backed by political clarity and institutional alignment across government. Trade, diplomacy, and development finance must work in concert, not in silos.

The opportunity is clear. Africa is central to the industries of the future from critical minerals and clean energy to digital innovation. The UK has the tools, the expertise, and the networks to play a meaningful role in that story.

The question is whether it will move decisively from seeing Africa as a priority to treating it as a partner.

BII’s new strategy suggests that shift may finally be underway. The task now is to deliver it at pace, and at scale.

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