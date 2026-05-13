Labour’s affiliated unions call for new party leadership by next election

Labour’s affiliated trade unions have said that the Prime Minister “will not lead Labour into the next election” and called on the party to put a plan in place for a leadership contest.

In a joint statement, the 11 affiliated unions, which include Unison, Unite and the GMB, said that Labour had not done enough in government to deliver the change working people voted for in 2024 and said that the party needed to refocus its efforts on “governing in the interests of workers”.

The party’s affiliated unions gathered for a private meeting yesterday to discuss their response to the ongoing calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation among a growing number of Labour MPs.

However, Keir Starmer has remained defiant and vowed to remain in post and fight any potential leadership contest.

Several union leaders had called on the Prime Minister to quit in recent weeks and months, including leaders of the FBU, the TSSA and Unite.

Joint statement from Labour’s affiliated unions in full

Labour’s affiliated unions have been clear that Labour cannot continue on its current path. Whilst we recognise progress has been made, such as aspects of the Employment Rights Act and the increase in the minimum wage, the results at the election last week were devastating. Labour is not doing enough to deliver the change that working people voted for at the General Election. Our focus is on the fundamental change of direction on economic policy and political strategy that unions have been clear is needed, and not on the personalities and unfolding political drama in Westminster.

It’s clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election, and at some stage a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new Leader. This is a point where the future of the Party we founded will be debated and determined – and we are working closely as unions to shape a shared vision on policy, political strategy and economic policy that will re-orient Labour back to working people, so Labour do what it was elected to do: govern in the interests of workers.

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