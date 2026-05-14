Josh Simons to stand down as MP to allow Burnham return to Parliament

Makerfield MP Josh Simons has announced he will resign to allow Andy Burnham to contest a by-election in his Greater Manchester constituency.

Simons, the former Labour Together chair who resigned as a minister in March, said in a statement: “For decades, Westminster has overseen the managed decline of towns like mine. We have talked big, then acted small, stuck in a politics of incrementalism that cannot meet the moment. We have lost the trust of those our party was built to serve.

“It is my unwavering belief that nothing short of urgent, radical, courageous reform will make a difference. That must start with a change in leadership.

“Today, I am putting the people I represent and the country I love first and will be resigning as MP for Makerfield. I am standing aside so that Andy Burnham can return to his home, fight to re-enter Parliament, and if elected, drive the change our country is crying out for.

“I am in politics because politics is how you change lives for the better. My party has one last chance to do that: deliver for the people and places I represent, drive economic growth, secure our borders, reform our state and politics, and change a status quo that is not working. That is the fight. I believe Andy is the one to lead it.”

It had been rumoured that Burnham was seeking a second attempt to return to Parliament, after being blocked by the NEC from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election earlier this year. The seat was later lost by Labour, with the Green Party winning their first Westminster by-election.

Should Burnham be allowed to stand, be selected as the candidate and win the by-election, it is widely expected that he will attempt to challenge Keir Starmer for the party leadership and as Prime Minister. Starmer has been defiant and said he will contest any leadership contest.

Any bid to challenge the Prime Minister requires the support of 81 Labour MPs, while Starmer as the incumbent would not need to seek nominations for any leadership contest.

I can confirm that I will be requesting the permission of the NEC to stand in the Makerfield by-election. I grew up in this area and have lived here for 25 years. I care deeply about it and its people. I know they have been let down by national politics. Ten years ago, I… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 14, 2026



In a statement, Andy Burnham confirmed he will request the permission of the NEC to stand in the by-election in Makerfield.

He said: “I grew up in this area and have lived here for 25 years. I care deeply about it and its people. I know they have been let down by national politics.

“Ten years ago, I decided to leave Westminster. Why? Because, after 16 years, I came to the conclusion that our national political system does not work for areas like ours. I learnt this fighting its failure to invest in the Wigan borough, for justice for the Hillsborough families and against its treatment of Greater Manchester during the pandemic.

“Millions are struggling and they need the Labour Government to succeed. It has already made changes to make life better for them in its first two years. After this week, we owe it to people to come back together as a Labour movement, giving the Prime Minister and the Government the space and stability they need as the by-election takes place.

“I want to recognise the difficult decision taken by Josh Simons and the sacrifice he and his family are making. I have worked closely with him as Mayor on issues like flooding and illegal waste dumping and have seen first-hand how effective he has been. He has put the communities of Makerfield first, made a real difference for them and should take great pride in that.

“Finally, I truly do not take a single vote for granted and will work hard to regain the trust of people in the Makerfield constituency, many of whom have long supported our party but lost faith in recent times. We will change Labour for the better and make it a party you can believe in again.”

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