King’s Speech tracker 2026: How much progress is Labour making on bills?

Labour has announced 37 pieces of legislation in the latest King’s Speech, ranging from nationalising the steel industry to extending the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds.
The speech focused on strengthening the nation’s economic, energy and national security, as well as improving public services and ending the “opportunity crisis”.
LabourList’s King’s Speech tracker, created by Dan Groshev, provides an easy-to-understand guide to progress made for each piece of legislation announced in the government’s King’s Speech in May 2026.
The tracker will be updated as legislation gets introduced to Parliament, progresses through the Commons and Lords, and eventually becomes law.
Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.
-
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- BECOME A FRIEND: If you enjoyed this, why not consider becoming a Friend of LabourList? Help sustain our journalism, and of course Friends do get benefits…
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
What are Labour’s rules for a leadership election if Keir Starmer is challenged?
‘Skates faces an uphill climb. His first task is thus to dump the baggage’
‘ThinkLabour will be an open, collaborative organisation with no interest in factions’