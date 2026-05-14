King’s Speech tracker 2026: How much progress is Labour making on bills?

Labour has announced 37 pieces of legislation in the latest King’s Speech, ranging from nationalising the steel industry to extending the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The speech focused on strengthening the nation’s economic, energy and national security, as well as improving public services and ending the “opportunity crisis”.

LabourList’s King’s Speech tracker, created by Dan Groshev, provides an easy-to-understand guide to progress made for each piece of legislation announced in the government’s King’s Speech in May 2026.

The tracker will be updated as legislation gets introduced to Parliament, progresses through the Commons and Lords, and eventually becomes law.

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