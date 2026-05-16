‘Labour Didn’t Lose Lewisham on our Record – So What Went Wrong?’

It is a common misconception that England’s recent local elections resemble U.S. midterms. In reality, they are fundamentally different: these were local authority elections, deciding who delivers essential services in our communities.

I stood as Labour’s candidate in Ladywell, Lewisham, where I was defeated by the Green Party. Across the borough, the Greens won 39 of 54 seats and the mayoralty, ending Labour’s 55-year control.

That result is all the more striking given Labour’s record. Over decades, Lewisham has been an example of social democratic government in practice. In the past ten years alone, schools have improved significantly, with most now rated good or outstanding. The borough became the UK’s first “Borough of Sanctuary” in 2021, embedding support for refugees and migrants, and continues to perform strongly on measures like Green Flag parks.

All this was delivered despite prolonged austerity, shrinking budgets, and rising demand. The council has managed its finances responsibly while maintaining frontline services. Yet the defeat owed less to that record than to national political headwinds.

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Labour’s dominance also contributed to its vulnerability. In both 2018 and 2022, the party won every council seat and the mayoralty. But this masked the underlying vote share: in 2022, 55% of the vote translated into 100% of seats. Under First Past the Post, the remaining 45% of voters were left without representation.

The absence of opposition proved a weakness. While Labour councillors delivered locally, they were less effective at communicating their achievements—and too often allowed misinformation to go unchallenged.

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This dynamic was evident in the debate over Lewisham Shopping Centre. Like many UK high streets, it has struggled in recent years. In response, the council secured £1.5 billion to redevelop the site, including over 300 affordable homes, 2,000 jobs, and space for startups and small businesses. Green candidates, however, ran a misleading campaign claiming the plans would cause mass displacement and gentrification. Ironically, the “Save Lewisham Shopping Centre” campaign opposes the very investment intended to secure its future; one now-elected Green councillor even drew comparisons with Gaza—an analogy far removed from reality.

Over 55 years, Labour has inevitably made mistakes. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lewisham lagged behind neighbouring boroughs in investing in social housing and infrastructure. Today’s Labour councillors have worked to address this legacy under severe financial constraints—making their defeat all the more undeserved.

The Greens’ campaign also relied heavily on proposals beyond the powers of a local council. When asked how they would fund projects like the Play Tower in Ladywell, candidates pointed to a wealth tax—something Lewisham Council cannot implement.

The same applies to foreign policy. Contrary to what some in the Green Party suggest, Benjamin Netanyahu does not give a flying fornication about Lewisham Council resolutions on Gaza. The Greens campaigned on divesting pensions from companies supplying arms to Israel, accusing Labour of being “complicit in genocide.” In reality, Lewisham is part of the £40 billion Local Government Pension Scheme, shared with 31 other London boroughs. Labour had already supported moves toward divestment from companies linked to conflict—though the new administration will no doubt claim the credit.

Much of the post-election analysis has focused on Keir Starmer’s leadership. But the real story is closer to home. Councils like Lewisham matter, and Labour losses here will have real consequences for local communities.

As Lewisham East MP Janet Daby told supporters after the count, “today we mourn, tomorrow we fight back.” Labour will need to do exactly that—because the stakes for local residents could not be higher.

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