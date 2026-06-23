Delivering in local government: How Labour is building a better Britain everywhere

Labour Councils up and down the country are helping to improve the lives of their residents.

Week in, week out, Labour councils, working in partnership with the NHS, Homes England and the Labour Government, are getting things done for their local communities on the things that matter to local people.

Every week, LabourList brings you a selection of the great work being done by Labour councils and Labour mayors.

Please send news from your council to Paul Dimoldenberg at [email protected].

South Yorkshire: More than 3,700 new homes are being built on brownfield land across South Yorkshire.

Thanks to £65 million from the Labour mayor of South Yorkshire’s Brownfield Housing Fund, 45 developments are underway, including the building of more than 700 social and affordable homes. Among the projects are:

The Hive in Sheffield which will provide 100 co-living apartments with shared facilities including allotments, workspace and a gym.

Olive Lane which will deliver 50 new homes and two commercial units in the new Waverley neighbourhood in Rotherham.

Doncaster Council will develop 151 affordable homes over eight brownfield sites.

Barnsley Council’s Goldthorpe Phase 1 which saw new homes for affordable rent developed on the site previously used for Goldthorpe Market.

The mayor, Oliver Coppard, has secured a further £118m from April this year from the Labour Government’s National Housing Development Fund, to continue supporting the development of new housing across South Yorkshire.

Rossendale: Plans approved for Bacup Market redevelopment

Labour Rossendale Borough Council has welcomed the approval of plans to redevelop Bacup Market, marking an important milestone in the ongoing regeneration of Bacup town centre. The plans will help strengthen the market’s role at the heart of the town. The redevelopment will create a more welcoming destination that supports traders, attracts visitors, and provides flexible space for community activities throughout the year.

The plans include a new market canopy that will provide shelter for traders and visitors and improvements to the existing historic market stalls, particularly those near St James Street, helping to improve the layout and make the trading space easier to use.

The project will also transform the former Barclays Bank site through new landscaping, opening up views into the market area and new amphitheatre-style seating.

Hammersmith & Fulham: 132 new affordable homes in White City

Local people have started to move into 132 new affordable homes built in White City by Labour Hammersmith & Fulham Council as part of the EdCity development. All of the new affordable homes are prioritised for local people to rent as well as people on the Council’s Home Buy register, 15 of which are prioritised for local teachers living or working at schools in the borough.

The EdCity development is a partnership between the Council and education charity Ark to provide high-quality education facilities, as well as affordable homes and jobs for local people. It includes a new building for Ark White City Primary Academy, a new building for Harmony Nursery to increase capacity to 75 children, a new OnSide Youth Zone, providing sporting, creative and social activities and opportunities for local young people and an expanded Adult Learning and Skills Centre providing training and life-long learning opportunities for local residents.

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Blaenau Gwent: More investment in roads and funding secured for major A4046 upgrade

Labour Blaenau Gwent Council is continuing to invest in the borough’s roads, including a major £2.5 million improvement scheme for the A4046 Aberbeeg to Cwm road which will deliver essential upgrades such as improved drainage, full carriageway resurfacing, and enhanced safety measures. Work is expected to begin towards the end of the summer.

Alongside this, the Council continues to deliver an extensive resurfacing programme across Blaenau Gwent. Since September, nearly 50 roads have been resurfaced, with additional structural repairs completed on safety barriers and bridges. Between April 2025 and April 2030, £5.4 million of capital funding is being invested in resurfacing works. This includes £2 million of Council funding being brought forward for delivery over the next two years.

Stevenage: 15 more council homes delivered for Stevenage families

Labour Stevenage Borough Council is approaching completion on 15 new family homes at Fairlands Gate in Stevenage, as part of a wider development by Keepmoat Homes delivering 57 new homes. Once complete, the homes will be let as council housing, offering 15 families currently on the housing register the opportunity to move into high-quality, brand-new two-bedroom houses with great access to Fairlands Valley Park.

A wide range of different properties are also being delivered across the town, including at The Oval, where the council is leading a major regeneration project. The first phase includes a new independent living scheme featuring 91 apartments for residents aged over 60, helping to meet the housing needs of older people in the community, as well as a church and community centre.

North East: Lockheed Martin UK strengthens its commitment to the North East

Lockheed Martin UK has strengthened its commitment to building a long-term skills pipeline in the North East, as part of the North East mayor’s Local Growth Plan. This builds on Lockheed Martin UK’s investment in the region, including its role as a major partner in Northumbria University’s North East Space Skills and Technology Centre and plans for a major new facility at NETPark in County Durham which has already benefitted from investment from Kim McGuinness, the Labour North East mayor. Combined with wider activity, this could create around 2,000 jobs.

Lockheed Martin UK has already started a recruitment campaign which includes job opportunities available in Newcastle. The company will also work with New College Durham to support delivery of T-Levels locally as well as providing rewarding career opportunities for veterans.



Leicester: Big improvements for Leicester bus passengers

Buses on all Leicester’s main routes are now running into the city centre at least every 15 minutes, during the daytime from Monday to Saturday. The Leicester Bus Partnership, which includes seven bus companies and Labour Leicester City Council, says this is thanks to partners working together to co-ordinate timetables, additional grant spending on three key routes, and the continuation of the free Hop! city centre bus.

The Government is providing £1.1m a year to support the improvements. The city council is also using government funding to pilot an extension in the running hours of the park and ride service, with the Enderby PR2 service now operating until 21.00. Secure parking is free at each site. The frequency improvements follow the recent launch of cheaper multi-operator Flexi tickets, giving unlimited travel across Greater Leicester on any operator’s services.

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