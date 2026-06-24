Socialist Campaign Group sets out demands for next Labour leader

The left-wing Socialist Campaign Group has set out the key policies it wants to see enacted by whoever becomes the next Labour leader and Prime Minister.

The group, founded in 1982 and made up of 24 members of the Parliamentary Labour Party, has outlined nine “deep structural changes” it is calling for the next leader to adopt, from introducing a wealth tax on those with assets worth more than £10 million to expanding nationalisation to the energy and water sectors and further strengthening workers’ rights.

In a statement, the Socialist Campaign Group said: “Just two years after the general election, Labour has squandered much of the hope people invested in us to deliver real change. Too many people who once voted Labour no longer feel the party stands for them or reflects their values.

“Unless Labour changes course quickly, not only is the very survival of the party at stake, but we also risk paving the way for a Trump-style far-right government, with all the harm that would follow.

“A change of Labour leadership will happen soon, but that alone will not be enough. Labour needs a fundamental change of direction.

“Labour’s renewal must begin with a recognition that Britain faces a deep crisis caused by a rigged economic model that has transferred vast amounts of wealth and power to the super-rich while leaving millions struggling. Polls show that a bold economic programme is the best way of winning back voters from across the spectrum, including those who back the Greens and other progressive parties as well as some who have moved to Reform.

“The deep structural changes needed to reverse over forty years of neoliberalism cannot be achieved overnight but Labour, under a new leader, must show it understands the scale of the challenge and take immediate bold steps to win back support.”

SCG’s policy demands for next Labour leader

Tax and fiscal justice

Equalising capital gains tax

Introduce a two percent levy on assets worth more than £10 million

Windfall taxes on sectors making unearned “super-profits”, including banking sector

Clampdown on corporate tax loopholes and other tax privileges

Public ownership

Extending nationalisation to water and energy

Scrap plans for PFI-style schemes to fund new NHS health centres

Get Palantir out of the NHS

Implement plans for a National Care Service

Honour commitment to the biggest wave of insourcing in a generation

Emergency cost-of-living action

Emergency package to protect living standards, including genuine freeze on energy bills, universal free school meals and expansion of affordable public transport with free bus travel for those under 22

Strengthening workers’ rights

All measures in Employment Rights Act should be implemented in full

‘Employment Rights Act 2.0’ to ensure complete delivery of ‘New Deal for Working People’, including restoration of collective bargaining

Tackling the housing crisis

Large-scale council house building programme to meet urgent social need, as well as boost jobs and growth

Introduce rent controls to protect tenants from soaring rents

Tackle the scandal of leasehold

Rejecting Reform’s politics of division

Champion humane asylum and immigration system, including safe and legal routes for refugees

Scrap plans to double the time migrant workers already in Britain need to secure settlement status

Prove Labour is a party that respects equality, civil liberties and human rights for all, including the LGBTQ+ community

Deliver the long-promised Hillsborough Law

Action on climate emergency

Oppose new oil and gas licenses and invest in transition to renewable energy

Ethical foreign policy

Champion foreign policy approach based on international law, human rights and peace

Implement sanctions on Israel, including total ban on goods produced in illegal settlements

Restore Labour democracy

Overturn “anti-democratic changes introduced under Keir Starmer”, including changes to thresholds for leadership elections

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