Scottish Labour leadership election: Who are MPs and MSPs backing?

The battle for endorsements is well underway in Scottish Labour ahead of nominations opening for the party’s leadership contest on Monday.

So far, three candidates have entered the race to replace Anas Sarwar as Scottish Labour leader; North East Scotland MSP Michael Marra, MSP for South Scotland Joe Fagan, and Glasgow MSP and former leadership contender Monica Lennon.

Candidates require the support of at least three Scottish Labour MSPs and MPs before nominations close on August 17 to have a chance of making it onto a ballot of party members – although they will also need to seek support from at least three affiliate organisations too, two of which must be trade unions.

Although nominations have yet to open, Michael Marra is the only candidate who has met the threshold for support from Scottish Labour MPs and MSPs.

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As of Friday afternoon (July 31, 5.30pm), six MPs and seven MSPs have publicly endorsed Marra, while two MPs have backed Monica Lennon and two MPs and one MSP has expressed support for Joe Fagan.

Some six MSPs and 28 MPs have yet to signal who they plan to back in the contest.

Full list of MP and MSP endorsements so far

Joe Fagan

Neil Bibby MSP (West Scotland)

Frank McNally MP (Coatbridge and Bellshill)

Katrina Murray MP (Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)

Monica Lennon

Brian Leishman MP (Alloa and Grangemouth)

Euan Stainbank MP (Falkirk)

Michael Marra

Irshad Ahmed MSP (Edinburgh and Lothians East)

Claire Baker MSP (Mid Scotland and Fife)

Richard Baker MP (Glenrothes and Mid Fife)

Irene Campbell MP (North Ayrshire and Arran)

Tracy Gilbert MP (Edinburgh North and Leith)

Mark Griffin MSP (Central Scotland and Lothians West)

Daniel Johnson MSP (Edinburgh Southern)

Chris Kane MP (Stirling and Strathallan)

Martin McCluskey MP (Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Pauline McNeill MSP (Glasgow)

Chris Murray MP (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)

Katherine Sangster MSP (Edinburgh and Lothians East)

Jenny Young MSP (Central Scotland and Lothians West)

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