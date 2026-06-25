Understandably, everyone now wants to know what it’s like to work for Andy Burnham. As a former Transport Planner for Transport for Greater Manchester, I can offer genuine insight.

There may be those who remember him as a Minister, but since then he has run the most successful branch of regional government in the country and gained direct experience of executive management. He is a different operator and the better for it.

His first priority has always been people. It’s why he is welcome wherever you go in Greater Manchester. There is no doubt in their minds that he was governing the city region for the benefit of the people who live here. From his interventions during COVID to developing a new system for skills education, it was taken as read that he was doing it for impact and for their benefit. We have another word for that in politics – delivery.

READ MORE: What would Andy Burnham do if he becomes Prime Minister?

Andy was regularly seen visiting staff in our offices, reminding us of our mission, corralling us. He made us feel proud to work there, because he shared in our sense of how important our work was.

We were able to question the norm and be innovative if it helped us to be ambitious on behalf of Greater Manchester. Those principles flowed directly from Andy.

Bus re-regulation, building the Bee Network and integrating buses and trains together, Metrolink expansion, Northern Powerhouse Rail, keeping fares down and realistic. We haven’t had the same investment and advantages that London has had for decades, but we have still built a transformative transport system. Because of Andy.

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It’s true that, here in Greater Manchester, we have centuries of innovation, industry and vibrancy for Andy to build on, but this isn’t an excuse for his success. His ability to mould, guide and support his staff means we used this history as a platform for better things.

This is where Manchesterism, common wealth, and a whole host of fresh, new-to-Westminster ideas are going to come from. Adding value to what has come before, not extracting it.

That’s the difference in Government we will see with Andy in Downing Street. He will be the most experienced Prime Minister we’ve had – certainly since Thatcher, possibly ever.

It is meaningful that the first thing he did before getting the train to Westminster is say goodbye to his former staff at the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and TfGM.

He always cared that staff understood, we must deliver.

If Andy can make the civil service and the Whitehall machine understand that too, then our country will be a very different place.

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