Ken Skates confirmed as Welsh Labour leader after unanimous backing from Labour MSs

Ken Skates has been confirmed as permanent leader of Welsh Labour after receiving unanimous backing from the party’s group in the Senedd.

Skates had been serving as interim leader since May after Welsh Labour’s bruising election defeat and the resignation of Eluned Morgan.

Nominations for a leadership contest opened last week, with all nine Welsh Labour Senedd members nominating Skates.

Skates was first elected in 2011 and has held several roles within the Welsh Government, including Transport Secretary and Economy and Infrastructure Secretary.

Skates said: “I am deeply honoured to have the unanimous backing of my colleagues in the Senedd in seeking the leadership of Welsh Labour.

“I joined the party as a 14-year-old, and my belief still stands that no child’s future should be determined by their background. That no young person should be judged on anything other than the efforts they make and the decency they show to others.

“The Labour movement for me is a movement for fairness, justice, security and liberty. It is a movement that seeks to empower people and communities, to fight against injustice, intolerance, nepotism and cruelty.”

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MP Carolyn Harris, deputy leader of Welsh Labour, offered her “warm congratulations” to Skates and said: “He has my full backing as he undertakes the big task ahead of him – listening, learning, rebuilding and doing that crucial job of holding Plaid Cymru and Reform UK to account in the Senedd.

“I have no doubt he has the energy, thoughtfulness and optimism to take us forward and I look forward to working alongside him.”

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