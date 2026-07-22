Latest ministerial appointments

The following have been appointed to serve in Andy Burnham’s government:
Treasury
Torsten Bell reappointed as Treasury and Work & Pensions Parliamentary Secretary
Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*
Lord Pitt-Watson, Parliamentary Secretary, Treasury
Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*
Lord Leong, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary
Baroness Lloyd of Effra, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary
Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Cabinet Office
Mark Ferguson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office
Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*
Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*
Baroness Twycross, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Vicky Foxcroft, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary
Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary
Stephanie Peacock, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary
Energy Security and Net Zero
Polly Billington, Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary
Martin McCluskey reappointed as Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary
Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Stephen Morgan, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary
Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary
Baroness Hayman of Ullock reappointed as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary
Defence
Calvin Bailey MBE reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary
Louise Sandher-Jones reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary
Education
Josh MacAlister OBE reappointed as Education Under-Secretary
Paul Waugh, Education Under-Secretary
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Chris Elmore reappointed as Foreign Office Under-Secretary
Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*
Health and Social Care
James Frith, Health and Social Care Under-Secretary
Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Health and Social Care
Baroness Merron reappointed as Health and Social Care Under-Secretary
Home Office
Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)
Jo White, Home Office Under-Secretary
Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*
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Housing, Communities and Local Government
Sir Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Equalities)
Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*
Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*
Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary
Jim McMahon, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary
Baroness Blake of Leeds, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary
Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*
Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Women and Equalities)
Baroness Taylor of Stevenage OBE reappointed as Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary
Justice
Alex Davies-Jones, Justice Under-Secretary
Jake Richards reappointed as Justice Under-Secretary
Lord Lemos, Justice Under-Secretary
Northern Ireland
Sarah Owen, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary
Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*
Scotland
Melanie Ward, Scotland Office Under-Secretary
Transport
Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary*
Justin Madders, Transport Under-Secretary
Keir Mather reappointed as Transport Under-Secretary
Wales
Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*
Anna McMorrin reappointed as Wales Under-Secretary
Work and Pensions
Lilian Greenwood, Work and Pensions Under-Secretary
Whips
Jade Botterill reappointed as Government Whip
Liam Conlon, Assistant Whip
Sarah Coombes, Assistant Whip
Shaun Davies, Government Whip
Rachel Hopkins, Assistant Whip
Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*
Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*
Gregor Poynton, Government Whip
Laurence Turner, Assistant Whip
Harpreet Uppal, Assistant Whip
Christian Wakeford reappointed as Government Whip
Michael Wheeler, Assistant Whip
Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*
Baroness Antrobus MBE, Government Whip
Baroness Dacres of Lewisham OBE, Government Whip
Baroness Hyde of Bemerton, Government Whip
Lord Katz MBE reappointed as Government Whip
Baroness Ramsey of Wall Heath reappointed as Government Whip
Lord Wilson of Sedgefield reappointed as Government Whip
*Working across departments.
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