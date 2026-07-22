Latest ministerial appointments

The following have been appointed to serve in Andy Burnham’s government:

Treasury

Torsten Bell reappointed as Treasury and Work & Pensions Parliamentary Secretary

Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*

Lord Pitt-Watson, Parliamentary Secretary, Treasury

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*

Lord Leong, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary

Baroness Lloyd of Effra, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary

Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Cabinet Office

Mark Ferguson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office

Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*

Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*

Baroness Twycross, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Vicky Foxcroft, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary

Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary

Stephanie Peacock, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary

Energy Security and Net Zero

Polly Billington, Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary

Martin McCluskey reappointed as Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary

Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Stephen Morgan, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary

Baroness Hayman of Ullock reappointed as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary

Defence

Calvin Bailey MBE reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary

Louise Sandher-Jones reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary

Education

Josh MacAlister OBE reappointed as Education Under-Secretary

Paul Waugh, Education Under-Secretary

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Chris Elmore reappointed as Foreign Office Under-Secretary

Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*

Health and Social Care

James Frith, Health and Social Care Under-Secretary

Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Health and Social Care

Baroness Merron reappointed as Health and Social Care Under-Secretary

Home Office

Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)

Jo White, Home Office Under-Secretary

Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*

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Housing, Communities and Local Government

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Equalities)

Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*

Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*

Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary

Jim McMahon, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary

Baroness Blake of Leeds, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary

Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*

Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Women and Equalities)

Baroness Taylor of Stevenage OBE reappointed as Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary

Justice

Alex Davies-Jones, Justice Under-Secretary

Jake Richards reappointed as Justice Under-Secretary

Lord Lemos, Justice Under-Secretary

Northern Ireland

Sarah Owen, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*

Scotland

Melanie Ward, Scotland Office Under-Secretary

Transport

Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary*

Justin Madders, Transport Under-Secretary

Keir Mather reappointed as Transport Under-Secretary

Wales

Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*

Anna McMorrin reappointed as Wales Under-Secretary

Work and Pensions

Lilian Greenwood, Work and Pensions Under-Secretary

Whips

Jade Botterill reappointed as Government Whip

Liam Conlon, Assistant Whip

Sarah Coombes, Assistant Whip

Shaun Davies, Government Whip

Rachel Hopkins, Assistant Whip

Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*

Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*

Gregor Poynton, Government Whip

Laurence Turner, Assistant Whip

Harpreet Uppal, Assistant Whip

Christian Wakeford reappointed as Government Whip

Michael Wheeler, Assistant Whip

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*

Baroness Antrobus MBE, Government Whip

Baroness Dacres of Lewisham OBE, Government Whip

Baroness Hyde of Bemerton, Government Whip

Lord Katz MBE reappointed as Government Whip

Baroness Ramsey of Wall Heath reappointed as Government Whip

Lord Wilson of Sedgefield reappointed as Government Whip

*Working across departments.

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