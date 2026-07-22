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Latest ministerial appointments

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The following have been appointed to serve in Andy Burnham’s government: 

Treasury

Torsten Bell reappointed as Treasury and Work & Pensions Parliamentary Secretary
Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*
Lord Pitt-Watson, Parliamentary Secretary, Treasury

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*
Lord Leong, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary
Baroness Lloyd of Effra, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Under-Secretary
Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Cabinet Office

Mark Ferguson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office
Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*
Dan Tomlinson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and Treasury*
Baroness Twycross, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Vicky Foxcroft, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary
Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary
Stephanie Peacock, Culture, Media and Sport Under-Secretary

Energy Security and Net Zero

Polly Billington, Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary
Martin McCluskey reappointed as Energy Security and Net Zero Under-Secretary
Blair McDougall, Business and Energy Security Under-Secretary*

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs 

Stephen Morgan, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary
Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary
Baroness Hayman of Ullock reappointed as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Under-Secretary

Defence

Calvin Bailey MBE reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary
Louise Sandher-Jones reappointed as Defence Under-Secretary

Education

Josh MacAlister OBE reappointed as Education Under-Secretary
Paul Waugh, Education Under-Secretary

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Chris Elmore reappointed as Foreign Office Under-Secretary
Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*

Health and Social Care

James Frith, Health and Social Care Under-Secretary
Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Health and Social Care
Baroness Merron reappointed as Health and Social Care Under-Secretary

Home Office

Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)
Jo White, Home Office Under-Secretary
Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*

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Housing, Communities and Local Government

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Equalities)
Sally Jameson, Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office and MHCLG*
Satvir Kaur, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*
Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary
Jim McMahon, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary
Baroness Blake of Leeds, Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary
Lord Collins of Highbury, Home Office and MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities)*
Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (Women and Equalities)
Baroness Taylor of Stevenage OBE reappointed as Housing, Communities and Local Government Under-Secretary

Justice

Alex Davies-Jones, Justice Under-Secretary
Jake Richards reappointed as Justice Under-Secretary
Lord Lemos, Justice Under-Secretary

Northern Ireland

Sarah Owen, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary
Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*

Scotland

Melanie Ward, Scotland Office Under-Secretary

Transport

Simon Lightwood, MHCLG Under-Secretary (Equalities) and Transport Under-Secretary*
Justin Madders, Transport Under-Secretary
Keir Mather reappointed as Transport Under-Secretary

Wales

Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*
Anna McMorrin reappointed as Wales Under-Secretary

Work and Pensions

Lilian Greenwood, Work and Pensions Under-Secretary

Whips

Jade Botterill reappointed as Government Whip
Liam Conlon, Assistant Whip
Sarah Coombes, Assistant Whip
Shaun Davies, Government Whip
Rachel Hopkins, Assistant Whip
Claire Hughes, Wales Office Under-Secretary and Government Whip*
Uma Kumaran, Foreign Office Under-Secretary and Assistant Whip*
Gregor Poynton, Government Whip
Laurence Turner, Assistant Whip
Harpreet Uppal, Assistant Whip
Christian Wakeford reappointed as Government Whip
Michael Wheeler, Assistant Whip
Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, Northern Ireland Office Under-Secretary and Lords Deputy Chief Whip*
Baroness Antrobus MBE, Government Whip
Baroness Dacres of Lewisham OBE, Government Whip
Baroness Hyde of Bemerton, Government Whip
Lord Katz MBE reappointed as Government Whip
Baroness Ramsey of Wall Heath reappointed as Government Whip
Lord Wilson of Sedgefield reappointed as Government Whip

*Working across departments.

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Tags: Parliament / Labour Party / Andy Burnham / MPs / Labour / Government / Politics / Downing Street / prime Minister / Chancellor / House of Commons / PM / UK politics / UK Labour Party /
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