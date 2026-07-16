New reindustrialisation PLP group calls for a million more jobs in production

Dozens of Labour MPs are calling on incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham to deliver a million more jobs in production as part of his efforts to reindustrialise the nation.

Around 40 MPs have formed the Reindustrialisation Research Group to develop proposals to advance the reindustrialisation agenda, as well as scrutinise government plans.

The group has representation from across the Parliamentary Labour Party, including Blue Labour, the Red Wall Group, the Tribune Group and the Labour Rural Research Group.

MP for Rossendale and Darwen Andy MacNae, convenor of the new group, said reindustrialisation would not only restore jobs to “left behind” communities, but also help address the cost of living crisis and improve the nation’s national security and resilience.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

In an op-ed for LabourList, he wrote: “In seats like mine, we retain strengths in manufacturing, yet we could do so much more. The savage legacy of deindustrialisation is there for all to see, with derelict factories reminding us every day of a time when opportunity could be found on our doorstep, not far away in some distant city. Reversing deindustrialisation must be central to writing a new story for Britain.”

MacNae also outlined the group’s “bold target” of a million more jobs in production, coupled with an “ambitious and bold reindustrialisation strategy” focused on seeing the nation “make more things in more places”.

He wrote: “Such a target would finally meet the ambition of those in our left behind communities. Instead of offering these places ‘more of the same’ through an addiction to services and an ‘on your bike’ mentality, we could build on these towns’ inherent strengths by backing our nation’s producers and manufacturers.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.