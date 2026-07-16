Welsh Labour to unveil new mission statement in autumn, new leader reveals

New Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates has outlined plans for a new mission statement for the party, to be unveiled in the autumn.

Skates, who was officially confirmed as permanent leader of the party yesterday, told LabourList he will be speaking to CLPs, branches, members, trade unions and others in the coming weeks and months to help shape a “clear and compelling narrative” about Welsh Labour and its direction.

Skates, the party’s MS for Flint Wrecsam, was nominated unanimously by all of Welsh Labour’s members in the Senedd.

He said: “It’s humbling. It’s an incredible honour, and obviously when you’re coming into a role like this, and you’re following some greats, you can be in awe of the task ahead of you and the people who have preceded you.

“I’m also really excited. I’ve got a great group of Senedd members who are incredibly united. I’ve called it a fellowship rather than a group in the past. We’ve got unity of purpose – we may be weak in numbers, but we’re strong in determination – and over the coming weeks and months, I’m really looking forward to engaging with constituency parties, with branches, individual members, with trade unions, the Co-operative Party and others to shape a new mission statement for the party in Wales.”

Skates said the work of rebuilding Welsh Labour starts with restoring party morale after the party’s defeat in May.

“We as a group have held our heads high and moved forward with energy and determination. We didn’t let the hammering that we suffered get to us. We now need to make sure that the rest of the Welsh Labour movement feels equally optimistic, driven, determined and united.

“That’ll come as a result of the engagement that’s going to take place and the design of the new mission statement – with the view of ensuring that, by the autumn, we’ve got a really clear and compelling narrative about who we are, where we’ve come from, most importantly where we’re going – that we have that guiding North Star of health and wealth for all, and a plan on how we can achieve that.”

Skates said that he hopes to have “as much input as possible” from across Welsh Labour in forging the new mission statement, which would be both contemporary and forward-looking to “drive greater health and wealth for all”.

‘I’d give Plaid an E for effort’

In the months since initially becoming interim leader of the party, Skates has already clashed with the new Plaid Cymru administration – most recently over the Welsh government’s supplementary budget. Welsh Labour refused to back Plaid’s extra spending plans over a dispute around funding for pupils with additional learning needs.

Skates said: “I found their approach somewhat disappointing in that they appear to be poorly prepared for government. They’re a minority government that is behaving as though they’ve got a huge thumping majority at times, and on other occasions they’re behaving as though they’re still in opposition – more comfortable attacking and protesting rather than getting on with the job, building bridges and generating consensus.

“I know we’re at the end of the school year – if they were to be issued with a report, I’d say E for effort. They really need to improve their game, and they need to demonstrate that they are the progressive party that a lot of voters assumed they were when they lent their votes to them on May 7th. So far, a lot of their policies have been anything but progressive.”

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‘Starmer saved Labour from oblivion and restored our reputation globally’

With a transition of power imminent for the UK-wide Labour Party, Skates reflected on Keir Starmer’s legacy as both party leader and Prime Minister.

“Starmer saved us from oblivion and within a short space of time returned us to power with an historic landslide. That’s a phenomenal achievement.

“In terms of legacy as Prime Minister, he restored our reputation globally. We were a laughing stock until Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, and now we’re respected again – and we’re respected as a country that has values and principles.

“People can see how we’ve applied those values and principles internationally, as well as domestically, and we stood with Ukraine and stood up against those who wanted us to be involved in the Iran conflict. I think in terms of legacy, restoring our reputation globally is his greatest achievement.”

‘Burnham reminded me that Evertonians are taking over the party’

Skates has already been in communication with Andy Burnham ahead of his taking up the position of Labour leader tomorrow.

“He has reminded me that Evertonians are taking over the party. We both suffered supporting Everton all our lives, and we’re hopeful now that we may start winning silverware again.”

Skates wholeheartedly endorsed Burnham’s vision for devolution and said that such ambition should be replicated in Wales.

“Andy and I are firm believers in decentralising power, in rebalancing the regions and nations of the UK through a devolution revolution, with deeper devolution in Wales as well as in England and Scotland.

“The UK is the most centralised country in Europe – and with the devolution promise he’s outlined for the regions of England, if we don’t respond in a similar fashion in Wales, Wales risks being the most centralised nation in Europe, and that cannot be allowed to happen.”

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