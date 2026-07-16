‘Wimbledon may be over but kids still need a chance to play’

With another Wimbledon now behind us, we’re reminded of sport at its very best. Year after year, the tournament highlights what is possible when exceptional talent is supported by ambition, expert coaching and the right opportunities.

Few events embody that spirit more powerfully than the wheelchair tennis. Every athlete competing has overcome challenges that many people never have to think about. This year, the British players excelled once again with Norfolk’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid winning their seventh wheelchair doubles title and Alfie making the single’s final.

Yet the reality is that countless disabled children never even get the opportunity to find out whether they might have a talent for sport.

That’s exactly why making physical education genuinely inclusive is so important.

READ MORE: Ben Cooper column: ‘A National Care Service for everyone’

It’s also the reason we’ve come together to write this article. So, before we go any further, we’d like to introduce ourselves.

I’m Ruby Bishop, a Great Britain wheelchair tennis player. I have cerebral palsy, and for much of my childhood, PE lessons weren’t something I could fully participate in. Everything changed when I was introduced to a sports wheelchair and discovered wheelchair tennis.

One opportunity completely altered the direction of my life. Since then, I’ve proudly represented Great Britain at national level, and I’m passionate about ensuring other disabled children have the same chance that I was given. That’s why I’ve been campaigning to remove the barriers that still prevent too many young people from taking part in mainstream school sport.

Last year, I donated a sports wheelchair to my former school so that more pupils could experience inclusive sport firsthand. I’m also calling for every school to have access to specialist sporting equipment because no child’s future should be determined by whether their school has the necessary resources.

And I’m Alice Macdonald, Member of Parliament for Norwich North. I’m proud to represent Ruby in Parliament and equally proud to support the campaign she has been leading.

Ruby’s journey illustrates a straightforward but powerful point: every child deserves the chance to discover their potential through sport. We should not accept a situation where disabled pupils are excluded simply because meaningful inclusion requires investment. That’s why we’ve been working together to identify practical ways to make PE more inclusive while ensuring Ruby’s campaign reaches the highest levels of government.

The case for change is compelling. At present, only around one in four disabled children regularly participate in PE and school sport. With approximately 1.7 million disabled pupils in schools across England, that means around 1.3 million young people are missing out – not just on exercise, but on the many wider benefits that sport provides.

Taking part in sport regularly improves physical and mental wellbeing, builds confidence, develops self-esteem, strengthens friendships and supports young people throughout their education. Every child who wants to enjoy those benefits should have the opportunity to do so.

The Labour Government has already begun taking positive steps. Through the Inclusive Mainstream Schools Fund, £500 million is being invested nationally to help schools become more accessible and inclusive. Schools that produce strong inclusion plans will be able to apply for funding, and we hope many choose to invest in specialist equipment and more inclusive PE provision so every pupil can explore their potential.

However, there is still considerable work ahead.

Recently, along with fellow MP Marie Tidball, Alice brought together campaigners, education leaders and policy specialists to discuss how the remaining barriers facing disabled children in PE can be removed. Ruby also took part, sharing her personal experiences and contributing ideas that could help many more young people participate.

Progress is also being made here in Norfolk.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

Ruby has launched Norfolk’s Most Inclusive Sports Day, a local initiative recognising schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to ensuring every child can participate. Three schools will receive awards for showing exceptional dedication to inclusion. The focus isn’t on who finishes first or breaks records, but on making sure every pupil has the opportunity to take part. A model that we hope could be adopted in other places.

The reality is that much more can still be achieved through policy if we truly want inclusive sport to become the norm rather than the exception. But lasting change also begins closer to home – in every school, on every playing field and during every PE lesson.

Fortunately, schools don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Organisations such as Activity Alliance and the LTA already provide high-quality guidance and practical resources that help teachers adapt PE lessons so all pupils can participate. The knowledge is available. Funding is beginning to follow. Now it’s time for schools, businesses and local communities to work together behind this shared ambition.

As we reflect on another memorable Wimbledon, we’ll remember the remarkable performances we witnessed on court.

2026 marks 50 years since wheelchair tennis was founded. Let’s make it a year where we turn the corner on inclusive sport. Because wheelchair tennis champions won’t emerge by chance. Their journey will begin with a government willing to invest in inclusion, teachers who believe in their abilities, and schools that ensure they are given every opportunity to succeed.

Every Wimbledon champion was once a child who was given a chance. Together, let’s make sure that more children across the country are given theirs.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.