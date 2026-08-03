Burnham sets the pace of politics

Much has been written about how politics has failed to keep up with the speed of modern life. In a world in which you can order a takeaway at any time of the day and consumer goods for same-day delivery, politics can seem very slow to react to what has felt like a country in permanent crisis since the 2008 crash, made deeper by the divisions of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

But, of course, politics does need to take time. Legislation needs to be carefully drafted, fully scrutinised and often amended as a result. This can’t be done overnight. It needs care, it needs consultation, it needs time.

However, that does not mean that politicians have to appear stymied, stuck, slow. And I am afraid that this was the public perception of Labour over the last few years. The accusation that Labour “came into government reviewing” was not wholly unfounded.

The Prime Minister has written exclusively for LabourList today. In the piece he outlines the immediate steps he has taken to give people “breathing space” and the longer-term vision of fixing social care, technical education and rough sleeping. All huge changes that will transform the lives of millions of Britons and the communities we live in. All while also changing the way power works in the UK – bringing it closer to those communities through a programme of devolution that was offered in the manifesto but hadn’t really manifested.

READ MORE: Andy Burnham: ‘The rewiring of Britain has begun’

The energy Burnham has injected into politics is paying dividends in both the polls and election results. It is worth remembering that one of the key concerns raised about Burnham running in Makerfield was a worry that Labour would lose the subsequent Greater Manchester mayoralty election. But, thankfully, Bev Craig won in a landslide. Boroughs that just a few months ago voted Reform in droves at the local elections were reclaimed for Labour in this election.

There is an element of continuity between Burnham and Starmer. This should not surprise anyone as they are – shocker – members of the same party with the same values. But what Burnham has done is take the promises made in Labour’s ‘Change’ manifesto and supercharged them into a broad vision of a better Britain. One he will be expected to keep building on.

Burnham’s first fortnight in the job has been marked by a contrast in tone that meets the moment. He is offering optimism about change whereas Starmer too often offered a sense of the difficulties ahead. Voters don’t want to hear how hard our jobs as politicians are. They want us to get on with them. Starmer wasn’t wrong that politics is complicated and difficult, but the tone set did not reflect the hunger for something different. If you are offering ‘change’ then people need to feel that in their lives – or at least feel the government is recognising the depth of change needed.

Starmer’s unshowy style – which felt so right in opposition to Boris Johnson – too often felt incremental in government. Which again was too much of a contrast with the ‘change’ voters felt they had been offered.

Burnham starts with two advantages.

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Firstly, he comes in with a lot of the groundwork of the ‘reviewing’ stages having been done by Starmer. That is a debt to the former PM that should be acknowledged. Inheriting the work of Milburn, Casey and others appointed by Starmer to do the deep and necessary thinking in a range of areas will be invaluable as the government speeds up the process of rewiring Britain.

But Burnham also has a real desire to connect with voters in a constant communication that Starmer was never able to manage. He also offers a radicalism and vision that Starmer was repelled by, but is essential to having a story to tell to voters about what you are doing and why.

Andy Burnham speaks in his op-ed of being “boldly, confidently, authentically Labour”. In his first fortnight he has set out genuinely courageous changes to the way Britain works (and particularly the areas where it currently doesn’t for too many people).

Expectations are high. Living up to them will be the ultimate challenge. But Labour members should be encouraged that Labour has such lofty ambitions in its sights. It will only be by reaching for the stars that we can continue to propel ourselves forward into the future we deserve.

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