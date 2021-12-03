Rolling list: Labour MPs standing down ahead of the next general election

Below is a rolling list of Labour MPs who have announced that they will not be seeking reselection as a Labour candidate ahead of the next general election.

, MP for Stockton North. Tweeted on November 25th, 2021. Cunningham, currently the shadow minister for courts and sentencing, was first elected in 2010. He served on the Labour frontbench under Jeremy Corbyn in various roles. His majority was cut from 8,715 to 1,027 in 2019. Margaret Hodge, MP for Barking. Tweeted on December 3rd, 2021. “After nearly three decades, I have made the tough decision not to stand again at the next election,” she said. Hodge was chair of the public accounts committee for five years, 2010 to 2015, and served in various government ministerial roles during the New Labour years. She has been an MP since 1994.

This list will be updated as more MPs reveal their intentions. If we’ve missed one, please tell us via email…