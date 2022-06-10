Rolling list: 2022 nominations of YL national committee chair candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Young Labour national committee. Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) and Young Labour branches are nominating their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.
Young Labour gives young members a voice at the top of the party, supports local Young Labour groups and mobilises young people in support of the party at election time. It is made up of reps from various sections of the labour movement.
The elections will see members under the age of 27 elect a chair, a BAME officer, a women’s officer, an LGBT+ officer, a disabled members officer, an under 18’s representative, an international officer, a socialist society representative and a trade union representative, along with representatives for the regions (East Midlands, Eastern, London, North West, Northern, South West, South East, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber) and for Scotland and Wales.
Young members have put themselves forward for the various positions, and the party has published their statements online. All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot.
For chair, securing a place on the ballot requires the backing of five Young Labour branches or CLPs (where a Young Labour Branch does not exist). The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th.
Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 25th, before voting closes on August 19th. The Young Labour chair will be elected by all members who are under the age of 27 on Friday 17 June 2022.
Below are nominations for Young Labour national committee chair candidates.
Robson Augusta, 1 nomination
Great Grimsby CLP
Tina Bhartwas, 11 nominations
Bury St Edmunds CLP
Exeter CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Lewisham East CLP
Lewisham West and Penge CLP
Manchester Central CLP
Oxford East CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Wallasey CLP
Tynemouth CLP
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough CLP
Zakir Hussain Fayazi, 1 nomination
Guildford CLP
Caitlin Alexandria Lee, 1 nomination
Perthshire North CLP
Nabeela Mowlana, 19 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Beverley and Holderness CLP
Brighton, Kemptown CLP
Bristol South CLP
Ceredigion CLP
Cities of London and Westminster CLP
Clwyd South CLP
East Worthing and Shoreham CLP
Isle of Wight CLP
Kensington CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Liverpool Riverside CLP
Manchester Withington CLP
Oxford West and Abingdon CLP
Penrith and the Border CLP
Sheffield Hallam CLP
Tottenham CLP
Warrington South CLP
Elmet and Rothwell CLP
