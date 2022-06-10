Rolling list: 2022 nominations of YL national committee chair candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Young Labour national committee. Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) and Young Labour branches are nominating their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.

Young Labour gives young members a voice at the top of the party, supports local Young Labour groups and mobilises young people in support of the party at election time. It is made up of reps from various sections of the labour movement.

The elections will see members under the age of 27 elect a chair, a BAME officer, a women’s officer, an LGBT+ officer, a disabled members officer, an under 18’s representative, an international officer, a socialist society representative and a trade union representative, along with representatives for the regions (East Midlands, Eastern, London, North West, Northern, South West, South East, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber) and for Scotland and Wales.

Young members have put themselves forward for the various positions, and the party has published their statements online. All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot.

For chair, securing a place on the ballot requires the backing of five Young Labour branches or CLPs (where a Young Labour Branch does not exist). The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th.

Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 25th, before voting closes on August 19th. The Young Labour chair will be elected by all members who are under the age of 27 on Friday 17 June 2022.

Below are nominations for Young Labour national committee chair candidates.

Robson Augusta, 1 nomination

Great Grimsby CLP

Tina Bhartwas, 11 nominations

Bury St Edmunds CLP

Exeter CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Lewisham East CLP

Lewisham West and Penge CLP

Manchester Central CLP

Oxford East CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Wallasey CLP

Tynemouth CLP

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough CLP

Zakir Hussain Fayazi, 1 nomination

Guildford CLP

Caitlin Alexandria Lee, 1 nomination

Perthshire North CLP

Nabeela Mowlana, 19 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Beverley and Holderness CLP

Brighton, Kemptown CLP

Bristol South CLP

Ceredigion CLP

Cities of London and Westminster CLP

Clwyd South CLP

East Worthing and Shoreham CLP

Isle of Wight CLP

Kensington CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Liverpool Riverside CLP

Manchester Withington CLP

Oxford West and Abingdon CLP

Penrith and the Border CLP

Sheffield Hallam CLP

Tottenham CLP

Warrington South CLP

Elmet and Rothwell CLP