Home

Young Labour and Labour Students elections: Full left and pro-Starmer slates

Katie Neame

Slates of candidates on both the left and pro-leadership wings of the party have been unveiled for elections to the Young Labour national committee and national Labour Students committee, which will take place in the spring.

‘Organise’ slates – endorsed by pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win – have been released for both the Young Labour and Labour Students elections. The more left-wing ‘Socialist Future’ slate has been announced for Young Labour, with a slate for Labour Students to follow.

Socialist Future-backed activists currently have a majority on both Young Labour and Labour Students committees, despite the wider decline of the left in internal elections in recent years.

Nominations for candidates for both committees opened on December 8th and will close on February 23rd. Ballots of Labour Party members who are eligible to take part in the elections will run from March 14th to April 5th.

The candidates included on each slate are:

Organise Young Labour slate

Chair: Jack Lubner
International: Ryan Bogle
Under-18s: Jack Withers
Wales: Jess Moultrie
Scotland: Sol Cuthbertson
Women’s: Bella Simpson
LGBT+: Sam Hackney
BAME: Thripty Dutt
Disability: George Baldock
Eastern: Emma Scanlon
East Midlands: Ruby Simpson
London: Sudenaz Top
Northern: Jacob Cousens
North West: Lewis Hurst
South East: Lundy Mackenzie
South West: Jake Bonetta
West Midlands: Maya Desai
Yorkshire and the Humber: Lucy Hulme
Socialist societies: Jimmy Sergi

Socialist Future Young Labour slate

Chair: Alex Charilaou
BAME: Fabiha Askari
LGBT+: Chloe Brooks
Women’s: Chloe Field
Disability: George Bell
International: Jack Ballingham
Under-18s: Oliver Probert-Hill
London: Sarah Warsama
Northern: Josh Freestone
North West: Mo Suhail
East: Catherine Howells
East Midlands: Kat Harlow
South East: Eleanor Miller
South West: Reuben Lake
Scotland: George Taylor
Yorkshire and the Humber: Erin Yeardley-Monach

Organise Labour Students slate

Chair: Ruby Herbert
Secretary: Issy Waite
Vice-chair: Lewis Warner
Scotland: Vicky Paterson
Wales: Bethia Tucker
Women’s: Martha Dascombe
Disability: Theo Biddle
LGBT+: Rudi Ellis-Jones
BAME: Mason Humberstone
Eastern: Kerem Mumyakmaz
East Midlands: Ben Duffy
London: Bruno Dent
North West: Esme Barlow-Hall
Trans: Willow Parker
South East: Cai Parry
South West: Carys Skingle
West Midlands: Yusuf Amin
Yorkshire and the Humber: Daniel Wilton
Ordinary: Aaron McIntyre
Ordinary: Katie Truman
Ordinary: Jacob Sammon
Ordinary: Martin Barabas
Ordinary: Jess Hilton
Ordinary: Rachel Holland

Tags: Young Labour / Labour Students / internal elections / Labour to Win / Socialist Future / 2024 internal elections /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but good journalism costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.
If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £5 or £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL