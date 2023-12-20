Young Labour and Labour Students elections: Full left and pro-Starmer slates

Slates of candidates on both the left and pro-leadership wings of the party have been unveiled for elections to the Young Labour national committee and national Labour Students committee, which will take place in the spring.

‘Organise’ slates – endorsed by pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win – have been released for both the Young Labour and Labour Students elections. The more left-wing ‘Socialist Future’ slate has been announced for Young Labour, with a slate for Labour Students to follow.

Socialist Future-backed activists currently have a majority on both Young Labour and Labour Students committees, despite the wider decline of the left in internal elections in recent years.

Nominations for candidates for both committees opened on December 8th and will close on February 23rd. Ballots of Labour Party members who are eligible to take part in the elections will run from March 14th to April 5th.

The candidates included on each slate are:

Organise Young Labour slate

Chair: Jack Lubner

International: Ryan Bogle

Under-18s: Jack Withers

Wales: Jess Moultrie

Scotland: Sol Cuthbertson

Women’s: Bella Simpson

LGBT+: Sam Hackney

BAME: Thripty Dutt

Disability: George Baldock

Eastern: Emma Scanlon

East Midlands: Ruby Simpson

London: Sudenaz Top

Northern: Jacob Cousens

North West: Lewis Hurst

South East: Lundy Mackenzie

South West: Jake Bonetta

West Midlands: Maya Desai

Yorkshire and the Humber: Lucy Hulme

Socialist societies: Jimmy Sergi

Socialist Future Young Labour slate

Chair: Alex Charilaou

BAME: Fabiha Askari

LGBT+: Chloe Brooks

Women’s: Chloe Field

Disability: George Bell

International: Jack Ballingham

Under-18s: Oliver Probert-Hill

London: Sarah Warsama

Northern: Josh Freestone

North West: Mo Suhail

East: Catherine Howells

East Midlands: Kat Harlow

South East: Eleanor Miller

South West: Reuben Lake

Scotland: George Taylor

Yorkshire and the Humber: Erin Yeardley-Monach

Organise Labour Students slate

Chair: Ruby Herbert

Secretary: Issy Waite

Vice-chair: Lewis Warner

Scotland: Vicky Paterson

Wales: Bethia Tucker

Women’s: Martha Dascombe

Disability: Theo Biddle

LGBT+: Rudi Ellis-Jones

BAME: Mason Humberstone

Eastern: Kerem Mumyakmaz

East Midlands: Ben Duffy

London: Bruno Dent

North West: Esme Barlow-Hall

Trans: Willow Parker

South East: Cai Parry

South West: Carys Skingle

West Midlands: Yusuf Amin

Yorkshire and the Humber: Daniel Wilton

Ordinary: Aaron McIntyre

Ordinary: Katie Truman

Ordinary: Jacob Sammon

Ordinary: Martin Barabas

Ordinary: Jess Hilton

Ordinary: Rachel Holland