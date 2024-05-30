Rayner: ‘I don’t think there’s any reason why Diane Abbott shouldn’t stand as MP’

Angela Rayner has said she does not think there is “any reason” why Diane Abbott should not stand as an MP, declaring that the veteran Labour MP has been “an inspiration to many people”.

Labour has faced widespread criticism over its handling of candidate selection in Abbott’s seat of Hackney North and Stoke Newington and over the MP’s lengthy suspension from the party whip over comments she made last year on racism.

The comments go further than other shadow cabinet members in recent days – and than anonymous party sources alleging she would be barred – in seemingly backing Abbott, and may be interpreted as a sign Rayner is not happy with the party line.

Abbott had the party whip restored to her this week, but The Times reported party sources suggesting Labour will bar her from standing for the party.

Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that “no decision has been taken to bar her going forward”, however, and shadow minister Darren Jones suggested Abbott could speak to the party about re-standing.

Rayner told Sky News today: “I don’t think there’s any reason why Diane Abbott shouldn’t stand as an MP.” The deputy Labour leader added: “She’s been an inspiration to many people who see that actually she has been a trailblazer.

“Now people from her background and people who look like her have a place in our politics. And she’s been able to demonstrate that. You can see the difference on our benches.”

On Keir Starmer’s reaction to the row, Rayner told the broadcaster: “I’m pretty certain that Keir would see that as a frustration because actually Keir is not focused on what’s going on in the Labour Party. He’s focused on what he would do as Prime Minister and how he will change the country for the better.”

FBU general secretary and TUC President Matt Wrack claimed “Abbott and other candidates have been treated in an appalling manner”, with the following statement released by the Labour-affiliated union:

After 14 years of austerity, misery and chaos, it's time for Labour to unite to sweep them the Tories from power. The suspension of Diane Abbott and other candidates has been an embarrassing distraction. Double standards are clearly at work. Labour must reinstate those affected pic.twitter.com/8W9OAH3iwN — Fire Brigades Union (@fbunational) May 30, 2024

