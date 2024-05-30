Exclusive: LGBT+ Labour raises record funds for party’s LGBT+ candidates

LGBT+ Labour has announced that it has raised more than £27,000 for LGBT+ Labour parliamentary candidates ahead of the general election in July – surpassing its previous fundraising record from 2015.

The group – one of Labour’s affiliated socialist societies – said a “record number” of LGBT+ candidates are standing for Labour at this election, and declared that LGBT+ rights are “firmly on the ballot”, with the community’s rights and freedoms “increasingly under threat”.

LGBT+ Labour has today revealed that it has raised £27,500 to support LGBT+ Labour candidates as part of the Chris Smith List – the group’s campaign fund established in 2009 and named after the former Labour MP and now peer Chris Smith, who in 1984 became the first British MP to come out as gay.

Shadow women and equalities minister Ashley Dalton – one of LGBT+ Labour’s patrons in the House of Commons – said: “This impressive fundraising is a testament to LGBT+ Labour’s unwavering commitment to achieving a more inclusive parliament.

“These funds will be pivotal in getting more LGBT+ Labour MPs elected, helping Labour form a government that will push forward crucial reforms – from a full ban on conversion therapy to modernising the Gender Recognition Act. It’s through this representation that we can truly champion LGBT+ rights and create a fairer society.”

The group said the coming election “marks a watershed moment” for LGBT+ representation in UK politics, adding that the next parliament is “on track to have the highest LGBT+ representation in history”.

Abdi Duale – a member of Labour’s governing national executive committee – said in January that nearly a quarter of Labour’s new parliamentary candidates were LGBT+, “the largest we’ve ever had”.

LGBT+ Labour’s 2024 fund was launched at a parliamentary reception to mark LGBT+ History Month back in January. The first round of support will be distributed today, with applications due to close soon.

LGBT+ Labour said funds will be allocated predominantly to LGBT+ candidates standing in battleground seats, with higher donations earmarked for women, trans, BAME and disabled LGBT+ candidates currently underrepresented in the Parliamentary Labour Party.

The group’s co-chair Joe Dharampal-Hornby said: “LGBT+ Labour’s mission is clear: to help secure a Labour government and to advance LGBT+ rights and representation across politics.

“We are proud to be making a significant contribution to help elect more fantastic LGBT+ candidates up and down the country to parliament.”

