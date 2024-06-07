BBC seven-way election debate: Live updates as Rayner represents Labour

Angela Rayner is representing Labour tonight in the latest televised debate of the general election campaign, facing off against leading figures from six other parties in a 90-minute programme hosted by the BBC.

The deputy Labour leader is being joined on the stage by Penny Mordaunt for the Conservatives and deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper, as well as Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

10.35pm: LabourList readers have their say

LabourList readers have been having their say on the debate, ranking the performances of the seven participants.

Our poll received 54 responses by 10:30pm this evening, with 21 responses ranking Angela Rayner first. The SNP’s Stephen Flynn got the next highest number of first place rankings with 14, followed by the Greens’ Carla Denyer on ten.

Labour’s deputy leader got a notable number of lower place rankings as well, however, placing fourth in 14 responses, fifth in four, sixth in five and seventh in two.

10.18pm: Tories ‘will be relieved Farage failed to dominate proceedings’

The New Statesman’s George Eaton has also published a review of the debate, arguing that Sunak was “the big loser” of tonight despite not being on the stage, with Mordaunt having “wasted no time in ruthlessly distancing herself from her former leadership rival” over the D-Day row.

But Eaton also argued that the Tories will be “relieved” that Nigel Farage “failed to dominate proceedings”.

On Rayner, Eaton wrote: “Starmer’s deputy remained composed – adopting a less combative approach than at PMQs. Targeted by Mordaunt for her past vote against Trident renewal – “imagine what Putin is thinking” – Rayner was unfazed and hailed Labour’s “triple lock” on the nuclear deterrent.

“On tax – the subject on which Starmer stumbled earlier this week – she vowed that the party “would not raise taxes on working people”. But that leaves open the question of whether it would do so on wealth: Labour has pointedly not ruled out increasing capital gains tax or introducing new council tax bands on expensive properties.”

9.55pm: Ellie Reeves accuses Tory Party of being “divided”

Ellie Reeves told Sky News following the debate that Mordaunt’s comments on Sunak leaving D-Day events early “shows that it’s a divided Conservative Party and if they get back into government, all of the chaos that we’ve seen will just continue”.

Tonight, Angela Rayner set out clearly Labour's vision for change and renewal. If the Tories get 5 more years, all we will get is more decline and division. It’s time to end the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild with Labour.🌹 pic.twitter.com/SrBT3aGHy2 — Ellie Reeves (@elliereeves) June 7, 2024

9.45pm: Rayner and Mordaunt “made a better impression than their bosses”

The Guardian’s Andrew Sparrow says in his snap review of the debate that it felt as though Mordaunt and Rayner “both may have made a better impression than their bosses did in the ITV debate on Tuesday“.

On Rayner’s performance, he writes: “She may not have delivered any zingers, but she rubbished the Tory tax claims much more thoroughly than Sunak did in his debate, and did a reasonably good job of rebutting claims Labour could not be trusted on defence. She was also one of the best at engaging and sympathising with questioners.”

9.40pm: Plaid Cymru leader accuses Labour of ‘shift to the right’

Elsewhere in the debate, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth clashed with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on immigration.

The Plaid Cymru leader also criticised Labour and the Conservatives’ stance on the issue, telling viewers: “Penny Mordaunt can’t stand up to Nigel Farage because she wants her party to be like Nigel Farage.

“Angela Rayner can’t stand up to Nigel Farage because of the shift in her party to the right. Plaid Cymru will stand up to Nigel Farage.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth clash over immigration Follow the BBC debate live: https://t.co/kwpgY7JXKR pic.twitter.com/gVC96aUJa1 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 7, 2024

9.17pm: Rayner posts a clip of her closing statement

If you want change: vote Labour. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/d9gLT4ybCq — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) June 7, 2024

9.15pm: ‘Rayner talked about the change Labour will bring,’ McFadden says

Commenting at the end of the debate, McFadden says: “Penny Mordaunt used tonight’s debate to hammer Rishi Sunak three times for leaving the D-Day commemorations early, defend Liz Truss and put on record that the Conservatives have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years.

“Angela Rayner talked about the change Labour will bring to Britain. It’s time to end the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild with Labour.”

9.00pm: “If you want change, vote Labour,” Rayner says

We have now reached the end of the debate and the parties’ closing statements.

Rayner goes first, telling viewers: “After 14 years of chaos, it’s time for change.” She sets out some of Labour’s key commitments including delivering GB Energy and bringing down NHS waiting times, adding: “If you want change, vote Labour.”

Both the SNP’s Stephen Flynn and the Greens’ Carla Denyer hit out at Labour in their closing statements. Flynn declares that “unlike the Labour Party, we will never, ever get comfortable with the Westminster status quo”, while Denyer says “we deserve better than a Labour Party that is offering more of the same”, accusing Starmer of having changed Labour into the Conservatives.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth also says the election is an opportunity to send Labour a message: “Stop taking Wales for granted.”

8.58pm: Rayner reiterates commitment to more neighbourhood police

The next question relates to knife crime, asking how the parties will ensure young people feel safe.

Rayner says it is “really sad” speaking to children in schools and that she thinks many young people don’t feel safe.

She argues that there has to be more education for young people through more neighbourhood police, reiterating Labour’s commitment to provide 13,000 more neighbourhood police.

8.40pm: Rayner stresses the need for a green transition

The debate now turns to climate policy, with a question on what matters more to the parties, economic growth or climate policy.

The Greens co-leader Carla Denyer claims many people she speaks to are “sorely” disappointed with Labour’s policy on climate.

Rayner says the party has recognised that oil and gas will be part of the future but “it won’t be forever”. She stresses the need for a green transition, adding that that is what Labour’s green prosperity plan is all about.

8.30pm: Labour ‘will not promise anything we cannot fund’, Rayner says

The next question concerns promises parties make during campaigns but fail to deliver when elected.

Rayner stresses that Labour “will not promise anything that we cannot fund”, accusing the Tories of having “crashed the economy”. She also says the party will not put up taxes for working people if it gets into power.

8.25pm: Tories’ £2,000 tax claim a “lie”, Rayner declares

The next question relates to the cost-of-living crisis. Rayner says Labour’s first priority will be to secure the economy and says the party’s plan for Great British Energy will bring down people’s bills.

“That is real change, that’s how we’ll deliver an economy that works for working people,” she tells viewers.

Mordaunt repeats Sunak’s claim that Labour will increase people’s taxes by £2,000, to which Rayner responds emphatically: “That’s a lie.”

8.15pm: Rayner reiterates commitment to scrap Rwanda scheme

The next question relates to whether immigration is impacting the availability of public services and other essentials.

Rayner blames the problems people are encountering with housing, roads and public services on the Tories.

Responding to Mordaunt’s accusation that Labour are not going to “control” migration, Rayner says the party would scrap the Rwanda scheme and put money into a new Border Force Command to “smash” the gangs. She also says Labour would put an industrial and skills strategy in place to address any gaps in the workforce.

8.05pm: Labour publishes attack ad on NHS waiting lists

Labour has published the following graphic on NHS waiting lists during the debate:

Labour has done it before and we’ll do it again.#BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/Xm20qT5CQW — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 7, 2024

7.57pm: Rayner denies SNP accusation that cuts to NHS funding are coming

The second question comes from a soon-to-be medical student asking how the parties will ensure she can graduate into a fully-functioning NHS.

Rayner denies an accusation from the SNP’s Stephen Flynn that cuts to NHS funding are coming down the line, highlighting Labour’s commitment to scrapping the non-dom tax status.

She says the party will do more on homecare services and also reiterates its commitment to deliver 40,000 more NHS appointments every week.

Pressed by Flynn, the deputy Labour leader speaks about looking at efficiencies and the use of technology.

7.45pm: Mordaunt: PM leaving D-Day events early “completely wrong”

Penny Mordaunt tells viewers that Rishi Sunak’s decision to return early from D-Day events was “completely wrong” and that the Prime Minister has rightly apologised.

7.40pm: The BBC’s debate kicks off with a question on defence

The BBC’s debate has begun with a question on how the parties would ensure the UK’s army is ready and the country is safe.

Rayner thanks those serving in the armed forces and reiterates Labour’s commitment to a ‘triple lock’ on the nuclear deterrent and to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence. She also raises the “scandal” of armed forces accommodation.

7.30pm: McFadden: ‘Five more years of chaos or change with Labour’

Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden has commented shortly before the start of the debate: “Tonight, the British people will witness the choice at this election: five more years of chaos with the Conservatives or change with the Labour Party.

“The Conservatives’ campaign is in chaos. While Rishi Sunak’s scatter-gun approach is the latest sign of his desperation, Keir Starmer is offering a credible plan to change Britain.

“On 4 July, the British people will have the chance to vote for change. To stop the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild our country.”

7.15pm: BBC seven-party debate will shortly get underway

Angela Rayner and leading figures from six other parties will shortly take to the stage in the latest televised debate of the 2024 general election campaign.

The debate is being hosted by the BBC and will be moderated by presenter Mishal Husain. The broadcaster said the debate will take place “in front of an audience which reflects the broad electoral map of Great Britain”.

Earlier today, the BBC shared a preview of the set for tonight’s debate:

Tonight 19:30… 📷 Jeff Overs / BBC https://t.co/Jmwn8YuMdR pic.twitter.com/ALrc9xUnbg — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) June 7, 2024

