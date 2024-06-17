Tactical voting website says vote Labour in Bristol Central and Sheffield Hallam

Labour is the best party to vote for tactically to ensure the Tories don’t win in two key seats where the party has been seen as vulnerable to the Greens and Liberal Democrats, the campaign group Best for Britain has declared.

Best for Britain’s GetVoting.org website has listed Labour as best placed to defeat the Tories in Sheffield Hallam and Bristol Central – both of which are targets for the Lib Dems and Greens respectively.

These recommendations are based on a combination of MRP polling data, local factors and the party of the incumbent MP.

Survation’s MRP poll, cited for the tactical voting suggestions, forecasts Labour winning in Bristol Central with 55.82% of the vote, far ahead of second placed Greens with 23.71%.

Bristol Central has long been eyed by the Greens in their search for a second parliamentary seat, where co-leader Carla Denyer is leading a campaign to unseat shadow frontbencher Thangam Debbonaire.

The GetVoting.org recommendations will likely come as a relief to Labour campaigners in the constituency, just weeks after the Greens saw success in the city’s local elections.

Nick Clegg’s old seat of Sheffield Hallam – long seen as Labour-Lib Dem marginal – also sees Labour listed as decisive favourites for tactical voting, with the party expecting a forecast 50.92% according to the polling data.

However, the tactical voting advice recommends voting Green in three constituencies – Brighton Pavilion, Waveney Valley and North Herefordshire.

But Labour First chair Keith Dibble previously told LabourList: “Every vote for Labour is an endorsement for Keir Starmer, so we should be maximising the Labour vote in every seat.

“I warn voters of the dangers of tactical voting. There’s no guarantee what the smaller parties would do in a hung parliament.”

Tom Gray, Labour’s candidate hoping to oust the Greens in Brighton Pavilion, also recently told LabourList: “The people of Brighton should simply vote with their heads to deliver the change we desperately need.”

However, not all seats were given a recommendation, with some constituencies deemed to have such an overwhelming lead for opposition parties that no suggestion to unseat the Conservatives was made.

Despite a fierce contest between Labour and its former now-expelled leader Jeremy Corbyn, no recommendation is given for Islington North – where the party is again expected to take more than 50% of the vote.

