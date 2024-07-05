Rochdale election result: Paul Waugh wins seat back from George Galloway

Labour’s Paul Waugh has won back Rochdale from independent former Labour MP George Galloway, who had snatched it from the party at a recent by-election.

Workers Party of Great Britain leader Galloway secured around 11,508 votes, but Waugh, a former political journalist from the north-west town, secured more than 13,000 to win it back for Labour.

Labour had lost the seat amid a row over its stance on Gaza, with serial by-election fighter Galloway tapping pro-Palestine sentiment, before its by-election candidate then also saw his candidacy ditched by the party over his controversial comments about Israel.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said communities would be “glad to see the back” of Galloway.

Reform secured around 6,000 votes. Waugh had initially stood as Labour’s by-election candidate, but lost out to Azhar Ali, who was subsequently deselected though too late to change ballot papers. Labour suffered a heavy defeat to Galloway in the by-election.

