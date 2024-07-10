Revealed: Labour gained more than 30 of its so-called ‘non-battleground’ seats

Labour gained more than 30 of the seats it identified as being ‘non-battlegrounds’ at the general election, LabourList analysis has revealed – with the party winning constituencies that had previously had Tory majorities of more than 20,000 votes.

The party published a list of 211 so-called ‘non-battlegrounds’ seats in December last year. LabourList revealed early in the election campaign that 11 of the seats were later listed as ‘battleground areas’ on the party’s volunteer website though, suggesting a change in strategy in those areas.

Analysis by LabourList of the election results has revealed that Labour won 33 of the seats it had initially labelled as ‘non-battlegrounds’ – including ten of the 11 seats later re-classified as ‘battleground areas’.

Labour’s ‘non-battleground’ gains included South West Norfolk, the seat of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, which was won by Labour’s Terry Jermy, overturning Truss’ huge 26,195-vote majority.

Labour also succeeded in unseating former cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg in North East Somerset and Hanham and Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North, who commanded majorities of 14,729 and 15,780 respectively.

Its ‘non-battlegrounds’ gains also included Suffolk Coastal – which under previous constituency boundaries was won in 2019 by former cabinet minister Therese Coffey with a majority of 20,533 votes – and Poole, which the Tories won with a majority of 19,116 at the last election.

Notable among the gains were a number of seats covering areas that Labour has never previously represented, including Ashford, Aylesbury, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket and Weston-super-Mare.

The party also won Dartford, seeing the seat continue its status as the country’s longest-running bellwether. The seat has been won by the party that went on to form the government at every election since 1964 – a trend continued with Labour candidate Jim Dickson’s victory at this election.

The 33 ‘non-battleground’ seats gained by Labour

Ashford

Aylesbury

Bexleyheath and Crayford

Bracknell

Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

Chatham and Aylesford

Congleton

Dartford

Derbyshire Dales

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Folkestone and Hythe

Forest of Dean

Hertford and Stortford

Isle of Wight West

Lichfield

Mid Derbyshire

North East Hertfordshire

North East Somerset and Hanham

North Northumberland

North Somerset

North West Cambridgeshire

Poole

Portsmouth North

Reading West and Mid Berkshire

Ribble Valley

Sittingbourne and Sheppey

South Dorset

South East Cornwall

South Norfolk

South West Norfolk

St Austell and Newquay

Suffolk Coastal

Weston-super-Mare

