New LGA and Labour group chairs after Davies and Caliskan become MPs

Leadership vacancies in the Local Government Association (LGA) have now been filled after leading members were elected to Parliament in last week’s general election.

Following the election of previous LGA chair Shaun Davies and Labour group leader Nesil Caliskan as MPs for Telford and Barking respectively, the local government advocacy group has selected its new top members.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins has now been announced as the new LGA chair, while Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig will lead the Labour group.

Following the close of nominations for our Leader & two Deputy Leader roles, we’re pleased to announce that our Leadership team is now:

Leader – @bevcraig

Deputy Leader – @BellaSankey

Deputy Leader – @_petermason — LGA Labour (@LGA_Labour) July 8, 2024

An LGA spokesperson said: “With a new Labour government for the first time in 14 years it is important that we in local government – both as Labour and the wider sector as a whole – hit the ground running to work with new the new Cabinet and their Ministerial teams.”

In addition to the new chair and group leader, Councillors Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove council, and Peter Mason, leader of Ealing council, will serve as deputy group leaders in the new top team.

The spokesperson added: “The new team will be hitting the ground running with you as councillors, colleagues at the LGA, at the Labour Party and in government.”

