Conference 2024: Delegates set to debate motions on Royal Mail, clean energy and more

The Labour Party’s annual conference is set to debate composited motions on ownership of Royal Mail, clean energy, procurement and growth later today.

The motions were decided by a priorities ballot which took place yesterday. The motion on growth, which will be debated shortly before the Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks, closely mirrors established party language on economic growth.

It includes provisions to “introduce a draft audit reform” and a “corporate governance bill” to “create a certain and stable environment” for growth.

The motion on clean energy, proposed by Sefton Central CLP, also aligns closely with the party’s existing plans and policy on energy. It calls for a warm homes plan and for the creation of Great British Energy.

The motion on Royal Mail, composited as “Infrastructure 2”, has been proposed by the CWU.

It welcomes the government’s decision to examine the proposed takeover of Royal Mail, and calls for the facilitation of “a new business governance and ownership model that truly aligns the interests of employees, customers and the company”.

The composited motion on procurement has been proposed by the GMB trade union. It calls for the implementation of a national procurement plan.

You can find the text of all motions here. Delegates are set to debate a motion on winter fuel payments proposed by Unite, but this has not been scheduled for today.

READ MORE: Chancellor Rachel Reeves conference speech to pledge no austerity and ‘real ambition’ despite tough decisions

