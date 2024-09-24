Sharon Graham: ‘Starmer did well with Labour conference speech, but could do better with winter fuel allowance’

Sharon Graham has said Keir Starmer “did well” with his first conference speech as Prime Minister but said he “could do better” on his approach to the winter fuel allowance.

Speaking exclusively to LabourList immediately after Starmer’s speech to the conference, the Unite general secretary said: “He chimed some really good notes when he spoke. There was some really good things when he spoke about the end to austerity.

“Obviously, I would have liked him to have said about the winter fuel allowance, as I think it is a misstep, and when you are sharing the pain – that is not going to be seen as sharing the pain equally, but there were some good things in there.

“What I was really looking for, which we need more detail on, is investment in jobs, so GB Energy – great that it is in Aberdeen, but we need to know where the wind power jobs are coming from and manufacturing jobs are coming from.

“I think he did well, but obviously with winter fuel could do better, and with jobs I’ll watch and wait.”

Prior to the speech, Graham told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that she was looking for a commitment from Starmer that there would be no “austerity mark two” and unveil a programme for investment in jobs.

