Dawn Butler launches cross-party Parliamentary Black Caucus

Dawn Butler has launched a cross-party group of black and African-Caribbean politicians to advance racial equality in the UK.

The Labour MP for Brent East will serve as the founding chair of the ‘Parliamentary Black Caucus’, which aims to “promote inclusive and effective representation, champion policies that address racial inequality and social justice, provide a united platform for parliamentarians across political lines and honour the legacy of the trailblazers who fought for equality”.

Butler said the group is inspired by the US Congressional Black Caucus and said her group is “looking forward to working closely with them”.

She said: “I am honoured to launch the Parliamentary Black Caucus – this is a historic step toward ensuring Parliament reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.

“Black communities make the UK the successful, vibrant and diverse place that it is today. We are politicians, doctors, nurses, bus drivers, artists, refuse collectors, entrepreneurs, journalists, judges, shop assistants, teachers – and the list goes on.

“We are still subject to structural racism. This needs to change, in order to ensure that the country is fair, no matter where you live, the colour of your skin or what class you are.

“I am excited to be working with colleagues to deliver equality, equity and justice for all, and I look forward to more colleagues joining the caucus soon.”

Some 11 MPs and peers have been named as members of the new grouping, including Mother of the House and Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott – the first black woman to become an MP.

Parliamentary Black Caucus members

Dawn Butler MP (Labour, Brent East)

Diane Abbott MP (Labour, Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Marsha De Cordova MP (Labour, Battersea)

Clive Lewis MP (Labour, Norwich South)

Kim Johnson MP (Labour, Liverpool Riverside)

Paulette Hamilton MP (Labour, Birmingham Erdington)

Kate Osamor MP (Labour Co-op, Edmonton and Winchmore Hill)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (Labour, Clapham and Brixton Hill)

Josh Barbarinde MP (Liberal Democrat, Eastbourne)

Shaun Bailey, Lord Bailey of Paddington (Conservative)

Simon Wooley, Lord Woolley of Woodford (Crossbench)

The new group echoes the caucus of the same name formed in 1989 by former Labour MP for Tottenham Bernie Grant, which was committed to advancing opportunity for Britain’s ethnic minority communities.

A total of 90 MPs in the House of Commons are from ethnically diverse backgrounds, with more than two-thirds being Labour MPs.

