‘Starmer’s US trip was a diplomatic triumph, but many more challenges lie ahead’

Returning to London from Washington early this morning, Keir Starmer and his team were justifiably delighted at how their first trip to see President Trump in the White House had gone. It was a significant success that improves the standing and influence of the UK at a critical time.

This was, after all, a visit strewn with traps, hazards and hidden dangers. But a combination of excellent planning, skilful diplomacy and, yes, a dose of good fortune helped Starmer navigate what was perhaps the biggest challenge of his time as Prime Minister and pull off an improbable win.

Starmer played his trump card – the King’s invitation to the President for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK – early and with theatrical skill, handing Trump the royal letter in front of the cameras. It flattered and disarmed his host, and set a positive atmosphere between the two men that lasted through the day.

The primary purpose of the visit from Starmer’s perspective had been to cement a productive personal relationship between himself and the President, building on their previous meeting in New York last September.

This was achieved. They are very different personalities but there is obviously a rapport and a connection between the two – and that’s a big result, not least because of the personal attacks Starmer has endured from Elon Musk and others around Trump in recent weeks and months.

Expectations and results

On substance, there had been little expectation on the UK side that the meetings would result in any tangible diplomatic victories.

So, the fact that the two leaders were able to talk openly in the press conference following the talks about the potential for a tariff-free ‘economic deal’ and that Trump appeared to endorse the UK’s deal with Mauritius to hand back the Chagos Islands represented a significant boost to the PM.

There was less immediate cheer relating to Ukraine with Starmer seeking to act as something of a bridge between the US and Europe.

While his commitments to increase UK defence spending and deploy British troops as part of a peacekeeping force were welcomed, there is still no appetite in the White House to grant the sort of long-term security guarantees and military support Kiyv needs to deter future Russian aggression.

But with President Zelenskyy due in Washington today to sign the much-discussed minerals deal with Trump, there was a noticeable and welcome softening of Trump’s language on the war.

Yesterday, he expressed admiration for the Ukrainian leader, denied describing him as a ‘dictator’ and even suggested that negotiations with Russia to end the war might involve demands to return some of the territory it occupies illegally.

Starmer will see this shift in tone – coming three days after President Macron was in DC too – as a clear demonstration that Trump’s posture on Ukraine and wider questions of security can be moved when European leaders themselves speak and are willing to act in a unified and impactful way.

This will be his message to the group of 18 international leaders – including Zelenskyy – meeting in London this Sunday.

‘Government is about delivering in the real world’

But, to be clear, Europe and the US remain far apart on ending the war in Ukraine both on the specifics and on its purpose, and Trump continues to see his key priority is to win over President Putin – who he described as someone he trusts – to stop the fighting rather than to support European democracy in the face of Russian aggression.

There will be some people in the UK, even fellow members of the Labour Party, who will be appalled at what they perceive as Starmer’s sycophantic and demeaning behaviour towards a man who seeks to destroy the very values and behaviour they hold dear.

Such views are understandable but flawed. Government is about delivering in the real world, and Starmer is right to deploy every weapon he can to increase UK influence in a dangerous world that is changing around us. Most members of the public recognise this and his standing among voters may increase in the wake of this week’s trip.

Trump’s description of the PM as a “tough negotiator” for the UK has also completely destroyed attack lines being deployed by Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and the UK’s wider right-wing faction who have all sought to characterise Starmer as someone who could not do business with the new US administration.

Regular stories in the Telegraph, Mail, GB News and elsewhere claiming Trump’s opposition to the UK’s draft Chagos deal, to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the ambassador in the US or to future trade deals have been shown to have been more generated by political mischief-making at home than anything else.

Despite some rather clumsy missteps at home since last year’s general election, the PM is proving himself to be a wily operator on the international stage. The positive headlines in this morning’s press are deserved and justified. But the achievements this week are merely the laying of the first foundations.

Much more work and many more challenges lie ahead if the UK is to successfully navigate the coming threats.

