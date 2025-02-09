‘We should all take pride in our country’s LGBT+ veterans’

Twenty-five years ago, the last Labour Government finally abolished the ban on LGBT+ people serving in the Armed Forces. This followed more than a decade of tireless campaigning by LGBT+ veterans, active military personnel, and civil society groups.

Their position was clear: that those who were willing to serve our country, and potentially sacrifice their lives, should be treated with respect – regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Supported by Stonewall, they took legal action and ultimately won their case in the European Court of Human Rights. Their efforts helped to win over both politicians and the public, with 68% of people opposed to the ban by 2000. The Government’s lifting of the ban not only overturned a hugely backwards and discriminatory law, but it also enabled a much-improved relationship between the Armed Forces and LGBT+ communities. And, of course, it paved the way for a raft of progressive policies in the years that followed.

Following this landmark decision, military personnel were also permitted to march at Pride, the Royal Navy began to advertise for new recruits in LGBT+ publications, and the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force incorporated Equality and Diversity training into recruits’ inductions. Further progress was made in Westminster as well, with the Government issuing an official apology to LGBT+ veterans in 2013, followed by a decision in 2021 to allow those with HIV, taking the appropriate treatment, to serve in the military.

Despite this, many veterans understandably felt a sense of injustice that there had not yet been formal recognition of the appalling way they were treated under the ban. This sentiment was reflected in the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, led by Britain’s first openly gay judge, Lord Etherton, which revealed decades of bullying, assaults and expulsions of LGBT servicemen and women, often leaving them without income or pensions.

Time and again, brave LGBT+ veterans have given testimony – outlining how their lives and livelihoods were torn apart by the ban. In response, the new Labour Government announced last month a £75 million package in financial compensation for LGBT+ veterans. This included £50,000 for LGBT service people – who were dismissed or discharged because of who they are – as well as an additional £20,000 for those negatively impacted by the ban.

LGBT+ military personnel have always been part of our world-class Armed Forces – keeping Britain safe at home and overseas. The Labour Government’s historic decision to lift the ban, and more recent decision to pay compensation to those affected, has been essential to recognising their invaluable contribution to protecting our country. Compensation will never completely reverse the damage of the ban, but it will go some way to healing the wounds.

Down the years, our LGBT+ military community has stood shoulder-to-shoulder to keep our country safe. This Labour Government will always stand proudly alongside them.