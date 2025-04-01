Housing minister Matthew Pennycook dominates airwaves on broadcast rounds

Matthew Pennycook has dominated the airwaves more than any of his colleagues over the last three months.

LabourList analysis of government broadcast rounds since the start of the year found that Pennycook, the government’s minister for housing and planning, has been sent out to bat the most for radio and TV interviews, with four rounds.

However, six other ministers recorded three broadcast rounds each in the first quarter of 2025; namely Wes Streeting, Peter Kyle, Lisa Nandy, John Healey, Karin Smith and Alex Norris.

A total of 33 ministers of varying seniority have taken part in the media morning round between January and March, including Ed Miliband, David Lammy, Rachel Reeves and Yvette Cooper.

Of the four ‘Great Offices of State’, the Chancellor has taken part in two broadcast rounds, with the Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary completing one each and none by Prime Minister Keir Starmer since the start of the year.

READ MORE: List of Labour MPs prepared to rebel against benefit changes

Broken down by department, four departments accrued seven appearances on the broadcast round each; those being the Home Office, the Department for Health and Social Care, the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Treasury.

It comes as the government pushed messaging over its action to tackle illegal migration, cuts to NHS waiting lists and housebuilding, along with media appearances ahead of the Spring Statement.

Since Labour took office in July, Wes Streeting has completed the most broadcast rounds, with a total of nine, followed by Pat McFadden on eight and John Healey and Matthew Pennycook joint third with seven.

The figures are based on analysis of Politico’s daily round-up of ministers scheduled to appear on behalf of the government.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .