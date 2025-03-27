Welfare reform: List of Labour MPs prepared to rebel against benefit changes

More than a dozen Labour MPs have said publicly that they will not back the government when proposed welfare reforms are voted on in Parliament.
Last week, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled the “biggest shake up to the welfare system in a generation” in a bid to cut the country’s benefits bill by around £5bn.
However, measures to restrict eligibility for personal independence payment and cutting and freezing the health element of Universal Credit for new claimants have proved controversial among some Labour MPs.
Following the publication of an impact assessment into the reforms by the Department of Work and Pensions, at least eight Labour MPs have said they will vote against the reforms to the welfare system, with several more signalling their opposition to the plans.
Speaking on the Today Programme, Chancellor Rachel Reeves defended the government’s reforms to welfare and said: “This is about reforming the system, to get more people into work, to have fulfilling careers and have more money in their pocket.”
Several of those who have publicly said they will oppose changes to welfare are on the left of the party, including Nadia Whittome, Brian Leishman, Kim Hohnson and Richard Burgon.
Others, including Diane Abbott, Clive Lewis and Steve Witherden, have posted publicly about their opposition to the changes but have not explicitly said they would vote against the proposals when they come to a vote in the Commons.
We are keeping a rolling list of MPs who have said they are prepared to rebel against the government over the changes to health-related benefits – if you see an MP who should be on our list, please email us at [email protected].
Labour MPs who have said they rebel against the government
- Lee Barron, Corby and East Northamptonshire
- Richard Burgon, Leeds East
- Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby
- Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole
- Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside
- Ian Lavery, Blyth and Ashington
- Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth
- Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields
- Rachael Maskell, York Central
- Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
- Grahame Morris, Easington
- Connor Naismith, Crewe and Nantwich
- Simon Opher, Stroud
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill
- Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth
- Chris Webb, Blackpool South
- Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East
Zarah Sultana, who remains suspended from the Labour Party, has also said she will not vote in favour of the government’s welfare reforms.
Labour MPs who have expressed opposition to welfare reforms
- Diane Abbott, Hackney North and Stoke Newington
- Debbie Abrahams, Oldham East and Saddleworth
- Dan Aldridge, Weston-super-Mare
- Imran Hussain, Bradford East
- Clive Lewis, Norwich South
- Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
John McDonnell and Apsana Begum, who both remain suspended from the Labour Party, have also expressed opposition to the government’s welfare reforms.
