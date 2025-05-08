Labour MPs slam disabled benefit cuts as ‘impossible to support’: Letter and list of rebels in full

Dozens of Labour MPs have said that the government’s plans to cut disability benefit are “impossible to support” and called for a “change in direction”.
The 42 MPs from across the party, including several who won their seats at the general election, said that the government’s welfare reform has caused anxiety among disabled people and their families and said: “Cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.”
The letter, as seen by LabourList, reads: “The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over three million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected. Without a change in direction, the green paper will be impossible to support.”
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall outlined the changes to health related benefits in March, which she argued were necessary reforms to “fix the broken benefits system”.
The Labour Party were approached for comment.
The letter in full
The Government’s Green Paper on welfare reform has caused a huge amount of anxiety and concern among disabled people and their families. The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over three million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected.
Whilst the government may have correctly diagnosed the problem of a broken benefits system and a lack of job opportunities for those who are able to work, they have come up with the wrong medicine. Cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.
Ministers therefore need to delay any decisions until all the assessments have been published into the impact the cuts will have on employment, health and increased demand for health and social care. This is likely to be in the Autumn and only then will MPs be able to vote knowing all the facts.
In the meantime, the much needed reform of the benefits system needs to begin with a genuine dialogue with disabled people’s organisations to redesign something that is less complex and offers greater support, alongside tackling the barriers that disabled people face when trying to find and maintain employment. We also need to invest in creating job opportunities and ensure the law is robust enough to provide employment protections against discrimination.
Without a change in direction, the Green Paper will be impossible to support.
Full list of MPs who signed letter
- Diane Abbott
- Paula Barker
- Lee Barron
- Lorraine Beavers
- Apsana Begum (currently suspended from Labour)
- Olivia Blake
- Richard Burgon
- Dawn Butler
- Ian Byrne
- Stella Creasy
- Neil Duncan-Jordan
- Cat Eccles
- Barry Gardiner
- Mary Glindon
- Sarah Hall
- Chris Hinchliff
- Imran Hussain
- Terry Jermy
- Mary Kelly Foy
- Peter Lamb
- Ian Lavery
- Brian Leishman
- Emma Lewell
- Rebecca Long-Bailey
- Rachel Maskell
- Andy McDonald
- John McDonnell (currently suspended from Labour)
- Abtisam Mohamed
- Grahame Morris
- Charlotte Nichols
- Simon Opher
- Kate Osborne
- Richard Quigley
- Andrew Ranger
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy
- Zarah Sultana (currently suspended from Labour)
- Jon Trickett
- Chris Webb
- Nadia Whittome
- Steve Witherden
