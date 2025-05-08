Labour MPs slam disabled benefit cuts as ‘impossible to support’: Letter and list of rebels in full

Dozens of Labour MPs have said that the government’s plans to cut disability benefit are “impossible to support” and called for a “change in direction”.

The 42 MPs from across the party, including several who won their seats at the general election, said that the government’s welfare reform has caused anxiety among disabled people and their families and said: “Cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.”

The letter, as seen by LabourList, reads: “The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over three million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected. Without a change in direction, the green paper will be impossible to support.”

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall outlined the changes to health related benefits in March, which she argued were necessary reforms to “fix the broken benefits system”.

The Labour Party were approached for comment.

The letter in full

The Government’s Green Paper on welfare reform has caused a huge amount of anxiety and concern among disabled people and their families. The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over three million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected.

Whilst the government may have correctly diagnosed the problem of a broken benefits system and a lack of job opportunities for those who are able to work, they have come up with the wrong medicine. Cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.

Ministers therefore need to delay any decisions until all the assessments have been published into the impact the cuts will have on employment, health and increased demand for health and social care. This is likely to be in the Autumn and only then will MPs be able to vote knowing all the facts.

In the meantime, the much needed reform of the benefits system needs to begin with a genuine dialogue with disabled people’s organisations to redesign something that is less complex and offers greater support, alongside tackling the barriers that disabled people face when trying to find and maintain employment. We also need to invest in creating job opportunities and ensure the law is robust enough to provide employment protections against discrimination.

Without a change in direction, the Green Paper will be impossible to support.

Full list of MPs who signed letter

Diane Abbott

Paula Barker

Lee Barron

Lorraine Beavers

Apsana Begum (currently suspended from Labour)

Olivia Blake

Richard Burgon

Dawn Butler

Ian Byrne

Stella Creasy

Neil Duncan-Jordan

Cat Eccles

Barry Gardiner

Mary Glindon

Sarah Hall

Chris Hinchliff

Imran Hussain

Terry Jermy

Mary Kelly Foy

Peter Lamb

Ian Lavery

Brian Leishman

Emma Lewell

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rachel Maskell

Andy McDonald

John McDonnell (currently suspended from Labour)

Abtisam Mohamed

Grahame Morris

Charlotte Nichols

Simon Opher

Kate Osborne

Richard Quigley

Andrew Ranger

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Zarah Sultana (currently suspended from Labour)

Jon Trickett

Chris Webb

Nadia Whittome

Steve Witherden

