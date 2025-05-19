LabourList job vacancy: Join us as our Administrative Support Officer

Job Title: Administrative Support Officer (Temporary, part-time)

Location: Remote in the UK, with the option to occasionally join the team in London where appropriate and mutually agreed

Reporting to: Business Manager

Terms:

Salary: Equivalent to £25-£27k pro rata

Hours: Part-time, equivalent to 14 hours/two days a week (0.4 FTE)

Contract: Fixed Term, Monday 16th June – Friday 3rd October (16 weeks)

Role Overview:

We are seeking an organised and proactive temporary, part-time Administrative Support Officer to join our small but dedicated team. This is a supporting role providing essential operational assistance to ensure the smooth running of LabourList’s day-to-day activities. You will work closely with the Business Manager and as well as the wider team.

The main focus of this role will be supporting LabourList’s preparation for Labour Party Conference, where LabourList will host multiple panel events and social events. You will play a supporting role in event coordination, logistics, and communications leading up to Labour Conference.

About LabourList:

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive of the Labour Party, but independent of it and see ourselves as a “critical friend”. Our purpose is to provide fair, fast, reliable and well-informed news coverage of all things Labour by our in-house journalists, from what the day’s big news story means for Labour to the internal or local party news story other media have missed.

Our purpose is also to provide a non-factional platform on our site and through events for rigorous debate and reflective analysis on Labour’s direction, facilitating a wide range of views from within the party and outside it – together informing and shaping the party’s future.

Key Responsibilities:

Support the Business Manager in preparing for Labour Party Conference, including: Liaising with venues and organising catering / AV / other sponsor requirements Invoicing sponsoring organisations Drafting content and agendas for events Liaising with speakers and drafting pre-briefing material Producing any supporting material for each event, including notes for the Chair or any printed material required by the sponsor Drafting content to go on LabourList’s social media and website to publicise our events programme

Support the Business Manager with administrative support across the organisation when directed, including: Support the management of inboxes and correspondence, ensuring timely responses and appropriate prioritisation. Schedule meetings, prepare agendas, and take minutes where required. Support financial administration such as invoicing and managing expenses, using our accounting software (Dext and Xero). Assist with record keeping and knowledge management across the business. Assist with other LabourList events outside of Conference, where directed. Provide ad hoc support on projects as directed by the Business Manager, and work flexibility across the team when the need arises.



Person Specification:

Essential:

A proactive, can-do attitude and willingness to learn.

Interest in UK politics and the Labour Party.

Good organisational and administrative skills.

Able to manage multiple tasks and prioritise effectively.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Able to capture notes and write-up formal minutes quickly and accurately.



Desirable, but not essential:

Understanding of UK politics and the Labour Party.

Experience supporting event planning and logistics.

Experience supporting fundraising activities.

Experience using Google Workspace.

Experience using invoicing and accounting software, such as Dext or Xero.



To Apply:

Please send your CV and a short covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to [email protected] by Friday 30th May, 5pm. If you have any questions about the role, email [email protected]

We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and are committed to building an inclusive team. Flexible working arrangements are available for the right candidate, including amendments to hours and start date.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.