Trans Labour councillor resigns from party over ‘throwing trans people under the bus’

A trans Labour councillor has resigned from the party, accusing it of having “thrown transgender people under the bus”.

Dylan Tippetts, who sits on Plymouth City Council and is chair of the Taxi Licensing committee, said he could no longer represent a party “that does not support (his) fundamental rights”.

“The Labour Party nationally has thrown transgender people under the bus and has taken us backwards decades. Everyone deserves the right to live peacefully, and the Labour Party continues to deny transgender people that basic right.

“I cannot continue to represent a party that does not support my fundamental rights. I cannot as a trans person continue to support the Labour Party.”

Tippetts said he would continue to sit on the council as an independent councillor, but will not be seeking re-election next year.

Labour has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the term sex refers to biological women in the Equality Act.

At the time, a UK government spokesperson responded by saying it had “always supported the protection of single sex spaces based on biological sex” and would continue to do so, adding that the ruling brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs.

Scroll to keep reading the story below….

Meanwhile Labour peer and former women and equalities minister Harriet Harman, also chair of the Fawcett Society, said the verdict “correctly interprets” current legislation and ministers’ intentions when it was drafted under the last Labour government. ”

She added: “Single sex spaces for women are important and can exclude trans women but only where necessary. The Act, and ruling, protects rights of women while also respecting the rights of trans women.”

However, trans rights campaigners warned the government should not “row back on the trans-inclusive spirit” of the act despite the verdict.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.