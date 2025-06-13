King’s Birthday Honours: Full list of Labour figures being awarded

More than a dozen current and former Labour politicians and staff are being awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

A total of 14 people linked with the party and the labour movement among the more than one thousand recipients being awarded for their achievements in public service.

MP for Newcastle-upon-Tyne Central and West Chi Onwurah has become a Dame in the list, with Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami receiving a knighthood.

Former advisor to Keir Starmer and Tony Blair Peter Hyman and Helene Reardon-Bond, former deputy chief of staff to Starmer, both receive a CBE, while Glasgow region MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy, who serves as shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills, has been awarded an MBE.

Lewisham mayor Brenda Dacres and former Stockton South MP Dari Taylor have each received an OBE for political and public service, while Chesire councillor Katie Kendrick receives an OBE for services to housing and leaseholds and former Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden receiving an MBE.

‘I never imagined I’d one day be called Dame’

Onwurah said she was “proud and humbled to accept this honour”.

“Growing up as the only black family on a council estate in north Newcastle – female, in a one-parent household, on benefits, with a disabled mother – I never imagined I’d one day be called Dame.

“I accept it on behalf of my constituents, who have placed their trust in me time and again. The North East is not honoured enough, despite the extraordinary work happening across our communities, and I hope this recognition helps shine a light on that.

“I will use this honour from the King not as a reward, but as a responsibility – to continue fighting for every opportunity, equality and dignity for all my constituents, and to ensure that every voice in Newcastle Central and West is heard and valued.”

Tami told LabourList that his knighthood was a “very big surprise but deeply honoured”.

‘As a working-class woman in a wheelchair, things like this don’t happen to us’

Duncan-Glancy, the first permanent wheelchair user to be elected to the Scottish Parliament, said she was “overwhelmed” by the honour.

“I’m surprised and proud to have received an MBE for my service to disability, politics and community. As a working-class woman in a wheelchair, things like this don’t happen to us!

“I never thought it possible to become an MSP, never mind receiving an MBE. I’m overwhelmed and will continue to work tirelessly for my community and public service, to have a positive impact on society.”

‘Incredible privilege’

Mayor of Lewisham Brenda Dacres, the first black directly-elected mayor in London, said she was “truly honoured” by her award of an OBE.

She told LabourList: “It’s an incredible privilege to be awarded an OBE, and I’m truly honoured to be recognised in this way. Lewisham has been my home for over 40 years. It’s where I’ve raised my family and built my life.

“To receive this award whilst serving as the first black directly elected Mayor in London, for work that makes a difference locally in Lewisham, across London through London Councils, and nationally through the Local Government Association, means so much to me.

“I’m deeply grateful to my family, the Labour Party, our dedicated Council officers, and especially the people of Lewisham for their unwavering support. I hope this recognition will be a source of inspiration and encouragement – and that I can continue to be a positive role model for others.”

CWU general secretary receives CBE

General secretary of the Labour-affiliated Communication Workers’ Union David Ward are among those being awarded from the trade union movement, receiving a CBE.

He told LabourList the honour was in recognition of the union’s work standing up for postal, telecom, financial services and tech workers across the country.

“I joined the GPO [General Post Office] as a telegram boy in 1976, and it a privilege to now be the general secretary of a union that campaigns for our members in and out of the workplace.

“The New Deal for Workers campaign was founded and led by the CWU. At a time when society has never been more unequal the trade union movement pushing Labour to turn this campaign into a new Employment Rights Bill could not have been more important.

“We now need employers and the government to go even further in rebalancing our workplaces and our society. We will continue to lead this.

“This honour is in recognition of our union’s work in this area, and for the way we stand up for postal, telecom, financial services and tech workers in the UK.”

Deputy general secretary of Prospect Susan Ferns has been awarded an OBE for services to green jobs and workforce transition, while former NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach has received a CBE for services to education.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This year’s Birthday Honours List is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary dedication, compassion and service that exists in every corner of our country. From community champions to cultural icons, each recipient reflects the very best of Britain. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them all.”

Full list of Labour figures awarded in Birthday Honours List

Dame Chi Onwurah (MP, Newcastle-upon-Tyne Central and West)

Sir Mark Tami (MP, Alyn and Deeside)

Peter Hyman CBE (former advisor to Keir Starmer and Tony Blair)

Helene Reardon-Bond CBE (former deputy chief of staff to Keir Starmer while Leader of the Opposition)

Brenda Dacres OBE (Mayor of Lewisham)

Katie Kendrick (councillor for Cheshire West and Cheshire Council)

Dari Taylor (former MP for Stockton South, 1997-2010)

Pam Duncan-Glancy MBE (MSP, Glasgow region)

Roy Lakey MBE (former Labour East Midlands regional officer)

Gordon Marsden MBE (former MP for Blackpool South, 1997-2019)

Andrew Smith MBE (Head of Regional Governance and Local Government North)