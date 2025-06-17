LabourList job vacancy: We’re looking for a new Editor

Job Title: Editor

Location: London, including some home working

Reports to: LabourList Board



Salary: Approximately £40,000-55,000, depending on experience

Contract: Full-time, permanent

Start Date: As soon as possible

Role Overview

We are seeking an experienced, politically astute Editor to join us at an exciting moment for LabourList with Labour back in power.

The Editor will be responsible for leading our editorial work, taking our original news, analysis, daily newsletter, comment and social media content to the next level, and strengthening our engagement with key audiences and stakeholders. The Editor also plays a key role supporting our wider commercial strategy and growth.

This is a high-profile position, ideal for someone with strong Labour knowledge and contacts and skills in newsgathering, writing, editing, broadcast interviews, digital content strategy, and managing varied stakeholder relationships.

About LabourList

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, email newsletter, events and social media platforms.

We help supporters and wider audiences better understand and engage with Labour’s internal politics, from reporting internal developments other media miss to unpacking what the day’s big news story means for the party’s direction.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive but independent of Labour. Through commentary and events, we provide an independent, non-factional platform for voices from across and beyond the party to debate and shape its future.

More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily newsletter briefing, and our readers, writers and event speakers range from cabinet ministers, backbenchers and councillors to members, public affairs professionals and policy experts. We also host Labour conference’s best party.

Key Responsibilities

Lead on LabourList’s editorial output, overseeing and enhancing our news, analysis, comment and investigative coverage of Labour developments through our newsletter, website, social media, video and other content.



Day-to-day line and project management of two staff reporters, overseeing their work and development, as well as occasional freelance contractors for cover, busier periods or specialist support such as IT.



Edit, produce and commission news, analysis and commentary across multiple platforms about internal party developments and wider political developments impacting the party.



Build, maintain and balance relationships with Labour politicians, staff, and officials across all levels of government, all parts of the UK and all wings of the party – as well as other important Labour and LabourList stakeholders such as our board, the wider political and progressive ecosystem and other media, sponsors and donors.



Work with the Commercial and Operations Manager to support LabourList’s wider financial strategy, planning and fundraising work, as well as managing budgets.



Lead our efforts to increase engagement with target audiences, using digital tools, analytics, stakeholder conversations, emerging best practice and other means to better understand and tailor content themes and forms to key audience’s needs and tastes.



Represent LabourList externally, including through broadcast interviews, stakeholder meetings, speaking at events and writing for other media.



Manage budgets and track spending on editorial and other work, ensuring compliance.



Uphold LabourList’s values, including helping supporters and wider audiences better understand and engage with Labour’s internal politics, and providing an independent, non-factional platform for voices from across and beyond the party.

Person Specification

Essential:



Strong contact book in and around Labour, as well as understanding of the party, its internal politics, stakeholders, structures, recent history and values.



Ability to find original and breaking stories involving Labour through a range of online and contact-based newsgathering methods, and think creatively about unique Labour-focused angles, analysis and follow-up content.



Excellent writing, editing and communication skills for varied audiences, from our newsletter, social media and website to broadcast media/video interviews, fundraising content and stakeholder meetings.



Experience of managing colleagues and/or wide-ranging stakeholder relationships.



Ability to work and adapt quickly under pressure in a fast-moving political and media environment.



Experience supporting or delivering a commercial strategy, fundraising and/or event management.



Ability to work both independently and collaboratively with the team, board and other stakeholders.



Experience using software to analyse and strengthen audience engagement, and multiple social media platforms to source and promote content.



Ability to work at least three days a week from Westminster and/or other central London locations.



Commitment to high journalistic standards of best practice and Labour values.

Desirable:

Experience working as a national political journalist.



Experience analysing and building digital audiences.



Understanding of UK media law.



Experience and confidence managing budgets and handling financial or other datasets.



Knowledge of and contacts in and around Labour in Scottish, Welsh, regional or local government.



Ability to attend Labour party conference in Liverpool in September 2025.



To Apply:

Please send your CV and a covering letter setting our how you meet the criteria we’re looking for – or any questions – to [email protected] and [email protected] by Wednesday 18th June, 5pm.

We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and are committed to building an inclusive team.

