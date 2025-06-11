Sadiq Khan hits out at Spending Review over London’s share of investment

London mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Rachel Reeves’ Spending Review over “insufficient funding” for the Met Police and there being “no commitment” from the Chancellor to invest in the capital’s infrastructure.

While the Chancellor has torn up the Treasury’s green book to invest billions in infrastructure outside London, it appears to have come at the cost of investment in the capital.

In a statement shared with LabourList, Khan welcomed the multi year deal for City Hall and Transport for London announced in the Spending Review, before launching expressing his disappointment at London’s share of the spending splurge.

“I’ve been determined to stand up for London and it’s good news that we have won extra resources for transport and housing. I have been campaigning for years for a multi-year deal for City Hall and for Transport for London and I welcome this agreement. “However, I remain concerned that this Spending Review could result in insufficient funding for the Met and fewer police officers. It’s also disappointing that there is no commitment today from the Treasury to invest in the new infrastructure London needs.

“Projects such as extending the Docklands Light Railway not only deliver economic growth across the country, but also tens of thousands of new affordable homes and jobs for Londoners. Unless the government invests in infrastructure like this in our capital, we will not be able to build the numbers of new affordable homes Londoners need. “As Mayor, I’ll continue to make the case to the government that we must work together for the benefit of our capital and the whole country. The way to level up other regions will never be to level down London. I’ll continue to fight for the investment we need so that we can continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.” Lacking vision Asked about London, a government spokesperson told Westminster journalists the government was backing the expansion of Gatwick, Luton and City airports, the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street and the financial services sector. Previously it had been reported in the The Guardian that Khan was furious with the Chancellor over the lack of funding for London in the spending review. And it comes after Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, in a joint letter with Britian’s other most senior police chiefs, appealed directly to Keir Starmer for more funding last week. READ MORE: Cabinet rankings: Members happier as memo lifts Rayner and even Reeves jumps Unite general secretary Sharon Graham was also critical of the Spending Review, saying it “lacks the vision to deliver the fundamental change needed for everyday people.” “The UK is the sixth richest economy in the world, and we need to end this cautious cycle of robbing Peter to pay Paul. You can’t have an NHS without workers. Staff are crying out for fair pay increases to offset a decade of real terms pay cuts. Pitting workers against communities is not the answer.” She said Labour needs to “bite the bullet”, end the “self imposed” fiscal rules and implement a wealth tax. “Today was a missed opportunity to lay out the funding to tackle key issues, including the energy costs crippling British industry and the local authority debt which is straight-jacketing services in our communities.”

