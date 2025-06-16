Olympic gold medallist and former Tory MP Seb Coe has been floated today as the potential Conservative candidate for London mayor, with Andrew Pierce writing in The Mail that he’s considered a shoo-in if he wants the nod.

The question on many Labour figures’ minds though is of course who should stand for Labour – and whether Sadiq Khan will seek the nomination once more.

Newly knighted Sir Sadiq remains tight-lipped about whether he will run again. Instead he’s spent the past few weeks at loggerheads with the government over London’s deal in the Spending Review, warning that ministers must not “stumble into the trap of pitting out town and cities against each other”.

Khan has also hit out at Rachel Reeves’ investment plans over “insufficient funding” for the Met Police and there being “no commitment” from the Chancellor to invest in the capital’s infrastructure.

No decision yet from Khan

A source close to Khan suggested the Mayor could consider running yet, saying he hadn’t decided either way.

“This is the same as last election cycle, when he didn’t announce his decision until much later into the Mayoral term.”

One MP LabourList spoke to was surprised by the comments, as they and others had assumed the mayor would be standing down.

However – Khan is one of the most popular Labour figures among the party’s membership. LabourList’s exclusive recent Survation poll of Labour members found 85% – of both national members and specifically of London members – had a favourable opinion of the London mayor. He enjoys high support beyond the capital, too.

Who do you think could stand for the Labour nomination, and stands the best chance of winning? Email us (including anonymously) at [email protected].

Liam Conlon, MP for Beckenham and Penge, said he would like to see Khan stand again. “Sadiq is a great campaigner, a winner, and has a record in City Hall to be proud of.

“From record numbers of new homes to implementing free school meals for all primary school kids, and from tackling air pollution to innovations in transport, he is delivering for Londoners.

“I know he’s focused on what’s in front of him rather than an election 3 years away, but I hope when the time comes he will stand again.”

Who else could stand for Labour?

The same poll also asked members who would make a good or a bad candidate if Khan didn’t stand.

The list included a string of leading London Labour figures, many of them touted as potential contenders in the media or by colleagues: Stella Creasy, Florence Eshalomi, Dawn Butler, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, David Lammy, Diane Abbott, Emily Thornberry, and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

It also included some wildcard celebrity options floated in the media as potential mayoral candidates, such as James Corden and Idris Elba.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, seen as on the left of the party, topped the list with a net positive rating of 37%, with Stella Creasy in a distant second at 17%.

Idris Elba performed better than most at 12%, while Corden had a net negative rating of -54%.

More than half, at 53%, answered it was neither important nor unimportant that the next candidate was a woman, while 22% said it was quite or very important and 23% said it was quite or very unimportant.

Not all want Khan to run again

Not everyone is keen for Khan to serve another term, however. One London Labour council leader told LabourList he was adamant it would be the wrong decision for Khan to stand again.

“His administration is indifferent to the rest of the London Labour party,” they claimed. They suggested Khan did not work closely enough and was not “collegiate” enough with London councillors, suggesting his Greater Manchester peer Andy Burnham worked much more.closely.

They also argued Khan should have been stronger on crime, and suggested London councillors were left to pick up the buck.

Among the issues dividing Khan and London Labour councillors was a row over where devolved powers should sit. Khan’s line seems to be that it “should all just go to the Greater London Authority and him,” they claimed.

They said London needed a “great” mayor. “He hasn’t been a great mayor; we need a great mayor. These are such perilous times for all of us. We need someone to take things forward with passion and vision.”

Asked whether they had heard anything about Khan standing again they said: “I’ve heard a rumour that he might stand again – but he shouldn’t.”

The mayor’s office was approached for comment.