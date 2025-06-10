Spending Review: Poll reveals members’ priorities as 1 in 4 back defence cuts

More than a quarter of Labour members want to see the government make savings from defence spending in the Spring Statement, exclusive polling for LabourList has revealed.

The poll, conducted by Survation, found that 26% of readers who identified as members would want to see money earmarked for defence to be spent elsewhere, despite the government pledging to boost investment in the military in the coming years.

Only one in five (10%) said international aid and development should be targeted for savings – when the government does plan to make heavy cuts – with only four percent supporting savings to working age and child benefits.

Some 29% said they did not know where the government should look to make savings ahead of tomorrow’s Spending Review. One Nottingham councillor gave voice to some members’ seeming hesitance about the government’s plans to hike defence spending in a recent blogpost. Steve Battlemuch wrote: “I will watch the Chancellors spending review with my fingers crossed that councils start to get a better deal but I suspect the multi national defence industry will be the ones popping the champagne corks when she sits down. “They have more lobbyists than children and councils have, and they have the fear factor. In a world where fear beats hope we have an uphill battle to get money allocated to making things better locally. ”

Great to see LabourList's exclusive Labour member polling by the top team at @Survation featured on @SkyNews with @TrevorPTweets on Sunday. Lots more to come on @LabourList from the survey, including on members' views on the Spending Review

Fewer members endorsed any cuts to the government’s environmental policies (at only three percent), with less than one percent respectively backing any reduction in funding for local government, housing, social care or education.

However, some 11 percent supported savings to the government’s pensions bill, with ten percent backing cuts to culture, sport and the arts – despite concerns that such cuts could impact the UK’s “soft power” overseas.

Among areas Labour members would want to see shielded from savings, 29% of those polled wanted to see NHS funding protected, with 14% wanting local government funding spared from cuts and 13% backing protection for working age and child benefit.

Roughly ten percent said they would want to see environmental spending defended from savings, with only six percent backing similar protections for defence spending.