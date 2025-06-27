Welsh Labour Conference: Starmer to warn Reform and Plaid threat at election

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will warn of the dangers of a “backroom stitch up” between the Tories, Reform and Plaid ahead of next year’s Senedd elections at the Welsh Labour conference.

The Labour leader will tell delegates on the opening day of the conference in Llandudno that such a coalition would mean a return to the chaos and division of the past: “whether that’s with Reform, or with Plaid’s determination to cut Wales off from the rest of the country – with no plan to put Wales back together”.

His warning comes as Labour lags behind both Reform and Plaid in polling for the Senedd election, set to take place in May next year.

With the government marking its first year in office next week, Starmer will say that the government is “cutting bills and creating jobs” through the Plan for Change and will promise a “stronger future for every person”, with “two Labour governments, working together for the people of Wales”.

“Who’s raised the minimum wage, putting £1,400 in the pockets of the lowest paid. And saving people £150 on their energy bills this winter? Labour.

“Who’s secured the triple lock, extended the carer’s allowance, and made pensioners £400 better off? Labour.

“Who’s delivered stronger rights for workers, with sick pay, maternity and paternity leave, ending fire and re-hire? Labour.

“This is the party that has got wages rising faster in the first ten months than the Tories managed in ten years. This is the government that is cutting bills and creating jobs. This is the movement that will rebuild Britain and renew Wales.

“So when people ask ‘who’s got the interests of working people at their heart?’, the answer each and every time is Labour. It always has been the Labour Party. And it always will be the Labour Party.”

Welsh First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour Eluned Morgan will also address conference and say that the next Senedd elections will be a “moment of reckoning”.

“Reform are rising. Plaid are mobilising. And across the country, people are asking big, serious questions about the kind of future they want for Wales.

“This is not a moment to look away. This is the moment to look forward – a moment of maximum opportunity and, yes, also of serious threat. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to get involved.”

She will also warn of the danger Reform would pose to the NHS and say: “They point to problems. We are the party of answers – not the party of excuses. Not the party of fear. But make no mistake – they are a threat. To your NHS. To your rights. To our Welsh way of life.”