LabourList announce three new board members

LabourList has appointed three new members to its Board: Rachael Saunders and Kevin Craig as well as Rhona Edwards – who joins as an observer.

Kevin Craig served for 17 years as a councillor in Lambeth and has twice been a Labour parliamentary candidate. He founded communications firm PLMR in 2006, which has since become one of the UK’s leading communications agencies. Craig also works as an investor, non-executive director and adviser across business and social enterprise, and received the Freedom of the City of London for services to business and charity.

Rhona Edwards is a Senior Executive at 411, a progressive organisation established following the 2024 General Election. After working as a Digital Organiser at Scottish Labour, Edwards specialised in online campaigning for Labour MPs.

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Rachael Saunders is a researcher focused on democracy and digital government. She previously worked for Jim Murphy MP and served as Labour’s National Women’s Officer. Saunders was also a councillor for ten years, worked for UNISON and the TUC, and spent 15 years in corporate responsibility and business ethics. She is currently studying at UCL while freelancing for Labour Business.

The new appointments bring experience from politics, communications, digital campaigning and business to the LabourList Board.

Chair of LabourList Karin Christiansen said: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel, Rhona and Kevin to the board. They bring a wealth of experience from many years of engagement with the Labour Party. They also bring us new, fresh perspectives from the worlds of both business and the union movement.

“As LabourList continues to go from strength to strength this increased capacity will help the board to continue to play our vital role in ensuring we live up to our reader’s expectation of expert, non-factional and fair journalism.”

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