‘There is a path forward when Labour holds true to its values, but time is running out’

The election results on May 7th were a very tough night for the party. Across the country we lost flagship councils that were demonstrating the very best of our party locally. There is a debate to be had nationally on our direction, but my only interest is how each level of government can deliver the change we promised in 2024.

In Islington, we did not get distracted by petty politics and factionalism, winning another term by showing what a united party focused on delivery can achieve.

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In a time of such uncertainty at home and abroad, we found that residents valued a caring and responsible local authority that treads lightly on their lives, the very politics promised when Keir Starmer stood outside Downing Street after Labour were swept into government. Infighting and feuds are a luxury only for those standing on the sidelines; people that put their trust in us with their vote expect all our attention to be on improving their lives, not point scoring for personal gain.

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Here in Islington, residents made their voices heard loud and clear, and we listened. Safety and security were the two key motivations, and we had a laser-focused approach to addressing them in all we did. Whether that was visible action on crime and antisocial behaviour, pulling every lever to increase the supply of social and affordable homes or providing support for the most vulnerable through every means possible to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, we offered change that could be seen.

Islington became a Borough of Sanctuary under Labour, meaning we celebrate the contributions, culture and successes of all migrants in our borough. When the Government put out their controversial changes to Indefinite Leave to Remain, we publicly opposed the plans as contrary to our values as a borough and as a party, something that many voters who were considering moving away from our party due to national factors saw as a sign that locally we were on their side. In doing this we stayed true to the values of the Labour Party at a moment many felt the Government had not.

Time is running out for our party to get back on track. The results this month showed Reform and the Greens performing strongly in areas they did not even campaign in, gaining Councillors who were wholly unprepared, or unwilling, to even take up their seats. This means many areas will go from having experienced local champions to protest Councillors disinterested in how Local Government can improve lives.

The results this month have been bleak reading, but there is a path forward when Labour holds true to its values, delivers change that people can see and shows that Labour is on their side.

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